Thane Citizens Flag Stray Animal Organ Harvesting Racket

Thane: A decline in number of stray dogs in Maharashtra's Thane has emerged as a cause of concern for locals who alleged an illegal organ harvesting racket is active in the area.

The citizens told Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske that a gang has been active for the last few months and the organ transplants are being done illegally in some pet clinics in Thane.

The Thane MP claimed he has received information that a gang catches stray dogs and cats in the city, and with the support of local pet centres and doctors, transports them to some locations and harvests their organs.

“There are some private hospitals through which some people come to Thane and take away stray animals. They are kept in Deonar in neighbouring Mumbai for five to 10 days, and then their organs are illegally harvested,” he said, alerting the health and the veterinary departments about the phenomenon.