Concern Over Supply Of Counterfeit Medicines In Ahmedabad
Lucknow Food and Drug Department had sought action over counterfeit version of Intas's Levera 500 supplies and its stocks in Ahmedabad have raised concerns.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Concerns have emerged over the supply of counterfeit medicines in Ahmedabad particularly the Levera 500, a drug manufactured by Intas which is used to treat epilepsy.
The case of sale of counterfeit medicines had surfaced in in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and its links have been found in Gujarat too. Earlier, the Lucknow Food and Drug Department had lodged a complaint with the Aminabad Police Station alleging manufacturing of the counterfeit version of Intas's Levera 500.
Reports indicate that not only Levera 500, but also counterfeit medicines for high blood pressure were also being sold in the market. Police are probing which other drugs are involved in this racket and the extent of their distribution across various cities.
Initial investigation has revealed that large quantities of counterfeit medicines are being supplied from Lucknow to other cities nationwide, including those in Gujarat. A healthcare and consumer goods export company located at Wall Street-2 in Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge area has also come under scanner. The investigations are also looking into the sale of medicines at discounts.
Officials have said that suspicion arose during the verification of batch numbers and bills against the stock of medicines received by a distributor. Subsequently, the company checked the medicine's details and barcodes. When the barcodes did not match, the company grew suspicious and discovered that the stock was counterfeit.
Duplicate medicines have been supplied to the market by imitating the packaging, batch numbers, and barcodes of genuine drugs. Jashu Patel, President of the Drugs and Chemists Association, has expressed deep concern regarding the supply of fake medicines in the market.
"The sale of counterfeit medicines is not only a violation of the law but also poses a threat to patients' lives. Since there is no guarantee regarding the quality, correct ingredients, or accurate dosage in counterfeit medicines, they can have serious health consequences for patients," said Patel, emphasising the need for a zero-tolerance policy against those selling counterfeit medicines.
He has appealed to distributors to immediately return any "suspicious stock and refrain from selling such medicines to dealers." Patel has also demanded an investigation into the entire network stating that "if necessary, a central agency like the CBI should investigate the matter to expose the key figures behind the counterfeit medicine network and the entire supply chain."
Also Read