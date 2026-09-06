ETV Bharat / state

Concern Over Supply Of Counterfeit Medicines In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Concerns have emerged over the supply of counterfeit medicines in Ahmedabad particularly the Levera 500, a drug manufactured by Intas which is used to treat epilepsy.

The case of sale of counterfeit medicines had surfaced in in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and its links have been found in Gujarat too. Earlier, the Lucknow Food and Drug Department had lodged a complaint with the Aminabad Police Station alleging manufacturing of the counterfeit version of Intas's Levera 500.

Reports indicate that not only Levera 500, but also counterfeit medicines for high blood pressure were also being sold in the market. Police are probing which other drugs are involved in this racket and the extent of their distribution across various cities.

Initial investigation has revealed that large quantities of counterfeit medicines are being supplied from Lucknow to other cities nationwide, including those in Gujarat. A healthcare and consumer goods export company located at Wall Street-2 in Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge area has also come under scanner. The investigations are also looking into the sale of medicines at discounts.