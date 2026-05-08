Compressor Blast At Ghaziabad Factory Leaves Two Workers Dead, One Critical
Two workers died and another suffered critical injuries after a compressor exploded during machine testing at a Sahibabad factory in Ghaziabad.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: At least two workers were killed and another was critically injured after a compressor exploded during testing at a factory in Sahibabad's Site Four industrial area under Link Road police station limits in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
According to police, the factory manufactures machines used for heating and cooling water. The accident occurred on Wednesday evening when employees were testing a newly manufactured machine.
During testing, the compressor suddenly exploded with a loud bang, triggering panic across the factory premises. The blast reportedly affected nearby areas as well, police added.
Officials said Imran, a resident of Kannauj village in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad; Tribhuwan, a native of Gorakhpur; and Banke Bihari, a native of Bihar, sustained serious injuries in the explosion and were initially rushed to a nearby hospital before being referred to higher medical centres due to the severity of their condition.
During treatment, Imran died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, while Tribhuwan succumbed to his injuries at Max Hospital. Banke Bihari is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Saxena, police received information about the blast at around 6 PM on Thursday (May 7, 2026). He said the explosion occurred inside a factory located in the Link Road police station area, injuring multiple workers.
"Tribhuwan was shifted to Max Hospital, while Imran and Banke were taken to Safdarjung Hospital. During treatment, Imran and Tribhuwan died. Banke is still undergoing treatment," the ACP said.
Police said proceedings related to the deaths are underway and further legal action is being taken. Officials are also investigating the exact cause of the compressor explosion.
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