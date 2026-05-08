ETV Bharat / state

Compressor Blast At Ghaziabad Factory Leaves Two Workers Dead, One Critical

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: At least two workers were killed and another was critically injured after a compressor exploded during testing at a factory in Sahibabad's Site Four industrial area under Link Road police station limits in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the factory manufactures machines used for heating and cooling water. The accident occurred on Wednesday evening when employees were testing a newly manufactured machine.

During testing, the compressor suddenly exploded with a loud bang, triggering panic across the factory premises. The blast reportedly affected nearby areas as well, police added.

Officials said Imran, a resident of Kannauj village in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad; Tribhuwan, a native of Gorakhpur; and Banke Bihari, a native of Bihar, sustained serious injuries in the explosion and were initially rushed to a nearby hospital before being referred to higher medical centres due to the severity of their condition.