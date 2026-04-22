ETV Bharat / state

Comprehensive Mock Drill Conducted In Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam District

A mock-drill was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir administration at Kulgam on Wednesday ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced mock drills as part of preparation for response to any emergency situation. Several district administrators have notified schedule for these drills while few districts conducted these to test disaster preparedness

A comprehensive mock drill was conducted in Kulgam district today while Anantnag, Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kupwara and other districts are conducting these exercises in the coming days.

Personnel from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with police, health, fire & emergency services, civil defence and other concerned departments are holding these mock exercises. A simulated emergency scenario is created during these drills to test coordination among different response agencies.

Rescue teams demonstrate evacuation procedures, search and rescue operations, first aid response and transportation of injured persons to medical facilities.Officials said the mock drill aimed to evaluate readiness of departments, improve coordination among agencies and enhance the capacity of responders to handle real-life disaster situations effectively.

During these drills, participants are briefed about safety protocols and emergency response procedures to minimise risks and protect lives and property during disasters.