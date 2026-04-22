Comprehensive Mock Drill Conducted In Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam District
During these drills, participants are briefed about safety protocols and emergency response procedures to minimise risks and protect lives and property during disasters.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced mock drills as part of preparation for response to any emergency situation. Several district administrators have notified schedule for these drills while few districts conducted these to test disaster preparedness
A comprehensive mock drill was conducted in Kulgam district today while Anantnag, Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kupwara and other districts are conducting these exercises in the coming days.
Personnel from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with police, health, fire & emergency services, civil defence and other concerned departments are holding these mock exercises. A simulated emergency scenario is created during these drills to test coordination among different response agencies.
Rescue teams demonstrate evacuation procedures, search and rescue operations, first aid response and transportation of injured persons to medical facilities.Officials said the mock drill aimed to evaluate readiness of departments, improve coordination among agencies and enhance the capacity of responders to handle real-life disaster situations effectively.
During these drills, participants are briefed about safety protocols and emergency response procedures to minimise risks and protect lives and property during disasters.
The District Administration Anantnag will conduct a mock drill on Thursday to familiarize the public with emergency response protocols during blackout or crisis situations and assess the preparedness of both citizens and administration.
The administration has advised the public to strictly adhere to instructions, including switching off all lights and sources of illumination immediately after the siren, covering windows to prevent light leakage, and remaining calm as the exercise is only a mock drill.
Authorities further informed that all essential and emergency services will remain operational during the exercise and urged people to cooperate for its smooth and successful conduct. Meanwhile, district administrators in Udhampur and Ganderbal reviewed arrangements for their scheduled mock drills on April 24.
The district administration urged all involved agencies to work in close coordination to make the exercise a success and ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the event of an actual emergency.
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