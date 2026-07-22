ETV Bharat / state

Comply With Directions On Deploying Traffic Marshals Or Face Action: Allahabad HC's Stern Warning To Schools

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a stern warning to schools, saying they would face action if they fail to comply with its directions on deploying traffic marshals to regulate congestion outside campuses and ensure students' safety.

A Lucknow bench of the court directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Lucknow, to immediately issue notices to schools that have neither deployed traffic marshals nor submitted any proposal for their appointment. The matter will next be heard on July 30.

The bench of justices Alok Mathur and B R Singh observed, "In case, it is found that on three occasions or more, the schools are flouting the directions of this court in deploying the marshalls, the said fact shall be intimated to this court, where further course of action shall be decided and such errant schools should be proceeded against."

During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General informed the court that an agreement had been signed with the selected agency and that physical inspections of schools across Uttar Pradesh were likely to commence from August 1.