‘Complete BBMP Polls By June 30’, SC To Karnataka Govt
SC told the state government to finish the municipal polls by June 30 and finish publishing the ward-wise reservation list by February 20.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told the Karnataka government to complete the polls in municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area by the end of June 2026.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
Earlier, the Karnataka government submitted a timeline for conducting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. It was suggested that the elections might be held in February 2026, but there was no official confirmation on the exact date so far. The BBMP's previous term expired on September 10, 2020. Senior advocate A M Singhvi and advocate general Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the state government today before the apex court.
During the hearing, the bench told the state government to finish the polls to the municipal bodies of Bengaluru by June 30, and finish publishing the ward-wise reservation list by February 20. The bench made it clear that no further time would be granted for the purpose.
Senior advocate K N Phanindra, representing the State Election Commission (SEC), contended before the bench that the final voters' list is likely to be published by March 16. The bench was informed that the polls can be scheduled after the school exams.
The State Election Commission was expected to initiate the process regarding the elections from November 1, pending the government's completion of delimitation and ward reservation tasks.
The state government, in its affidavit filed in July last year, contended that it can be assumed that it can communicate the delimitation notification along with the details of the reservation to the SEC by November 30, 2025. The state said that after this communication, the election to the newly constituted city corporations would be held by the SEC by following due procedure.
The apex court, in December 2020, had suspended the operation of the high court order for conducting BBMP polls to 198 wards instead of 243 as mandated under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2020, passed to govern Bengaluru.