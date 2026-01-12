ETV Bharat / state

‘Complete BBMP Polls By June 30’, SC To Karnataka Govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told the Karnataka government to complete the polls in municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area by the end of June 2026.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Earlier, the Karnataka government submitted a timeline for conducting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. It was suggested that the elections might be held in February 2026, but there was no official confirmation on the exact date so far. The BBMP's previous term expired on September 10, 2020. Senior advocate A M Singhvi and advocate general Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the state government today before the apex court.

During the hearing, the bench told the state government to finish the polls to the municipal bodies of Bengaluru by June 30, and finish publishing the ward-wise reservation list by February 20. The bench made it clear that no further time would be granted for the purpose.