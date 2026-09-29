ETV Bharat / state

Gem Veeramani POCSO Case: Complaints Linked To Three More Minors; SIT Intensifies Probe

Chennai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the POCSO cases involving industrialist Gem Granites owner Veeramani has intensified its investigation following complaints concerning three more minor girls.

Police have so far received 15 complaints in connection with the case, and the SIT is now examining the details contained in the latest complaints along with documents and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

Veeramani, along with his alleged associates Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan, has been arrested and remanded in connection with a POCSO case involving allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

A all woman four-member SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police P C Thenmozhi was subsequently constituted to investigate the cases and examine the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

The SIT is examining each complaint separately, including the alleged incidents, the period during which they are said to have occurred and the persons allegedly involved.

Investigators are also examining documents and evidence collected during the earlier investigation as well as information emerging from the fresh complaints.

The SIT is separately looking into allegations that several crores of rupees were allegedly paid as a bribe to prevent Veeramani's arrest when a POCSO complaint was registered against him last year. The allegations are under investigation and have not been established.

Complaint Over 2004 Incident

Meanwhile, the mother of a woman has approached the Chennai Police Commissioner alleging that her daughter was sexually abused by Veeramani in 2004 and later died by suicide.