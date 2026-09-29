Gem Veeramani POCSO Case: Complaints Linked To Three More Minors; SIT Intensifies Probe
Veeramani, his associates Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, has been arrested and remanded in connection with a POCSO case involving sexual abuse of a minor.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Chennai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the POCSO cases involving industrialist Gem Granites owner Veeramani has intensified its investigation following complaints concerning three more minor girls.
Police have so far received 15 complaints in connection with the case, and the SIT is now examining the details contained in the latest complaints along with documents and other evidence gathered during the investigation.
Veeramani, along with his alleged associates Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan, has been arrested and remanded in connection with a POCSO case involving allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.
A all woman four-member SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police P C Thenmozhi was subsequently constituted to investigate the cases and examine the circumstances surrounding the allegations.
The SIT is examining each complaint separately, including the alleged incidents, the period during which they are said to have occurred and the persons allegedly involved.
Investigators are also examining documents and evidence collected during the earlier investigation as well as information emerging from the fresh complaints.
The SIT is separately looking into allegations that several crores of rupees were allegedly paid as a bribe to prevent Veeramani's arrest when a POCSO complaint was registered against him last year. The allegations are under investigation and have not been established.
Complaint Over 2004 Incident
Meanwhile, the mother of a woman has approached the Chennai Police Commissioner alleging that her daughter was sexually abused by Veeramani in 2004 and later died by suicide.
The SIT has begun examining the complaint relating to the alleged incident. Police have reportedly recorded statements from the complainant and her sister as part of the inquiry.
In another development, a separate POCSO case has reportedly been registered based on a complaint alleging sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.
The SIT is examining the new complaint along with the other allegations as part of the wider investigation.
The investigating team has appealed to anyone who may have information about alleged offences involving Veeramani to come forward and provide details.
A dedicated WhatsApp contact (93453 19676) has also been made available for receiving complaints and information. The SIT has assured complainants that their details will be handled confidentially, subject to applicable law.
The investigation is continuing, with officers examining each allegation independently before determining what further legal action is warranted.
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