ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Filed Over Missing Jewels From Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar In Puri

Puri: A complaint has been lodged at the Singhadwara police station in Odisha’s Puri district seeking a probe into the alleged disappearance of three jewels from the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar of the Shri Jagannath Temple, officials said.

The complaint was filed by members of the Shri Jagannath Sena, who demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and strict action against those found responsible. The development comes after Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the temple’s Jewels Monitoring Committee, a retired high court judge, informed the media that three ornaments were found missing from the outer Ratna Bhandar.

Complaint Filed Over Missing Jewels From Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar In Puri (ETV Bharat)

Reacting to the development, the Shri Jagannath Sena's convenor questioned how the ornaments went missing and why proper inventory was not conducted when the jewels were shifted from the outer chamber to a temporary storage facility. “The incident has hurt crores of Jagannath devotees,” Shri Jagannath Sena's convenor Priyadarshan Patnaik said.