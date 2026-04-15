Complaint Filed Over Missing Jewels From Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar In Puri
A complaint has been filed in Puri over the alleged disappearance of three jewels from the Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar, writes Shakti Prasad Misha.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Puri: A complaint has been lodged at the Singhadwara police station in Odisha’s Puri district seeking a probe into the alleged disappearance of three jewels from the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar of the Shri Jagannath Temple, officials said.
The complaint was filed by members of the Shri Jagannath Sena, who demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and strict action against those found responsible. The development comes after Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the temple’s Jewels Monitoring Committee, a retired high court judge, informed the media that three ornaments were found missing from the outer Ratna Bhandar.
Reacting to the development, the Shri Jagannath Sena's convenor questioned how the ornaments went missing and why proper inventory was not conducted when the jewels were shifted from the outer chamber to a temporary storage facility. “The incident has hurt crores of Jagannath devotees,” Shri Jagannath Sena's convenor Priyadarshan Patnaik said.
Patnaik stated that Justice Biswanath Rath has informed the media that three pieces of gems and jewellery have gone missing from the Outer Ratna Bhandar.
He further claimed that despite the issue coming to light, there were attempts to suppress the matter, and urged the state government to conduct a detailed investigation and take stringent action against the guilty. The organisation also warned that if appropriate action is not taken, it would approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and stage protests on highways in the coming days.
Officials said that after a gap of nearly 48 years, the inventory process of the temple’s Ratna Bhandar has been initiated. The counting of items in the main treasury began on March 25, followed by the inventory of the outer chamber on April 8 and 11. The process of counting the valuables in the inner chamber has been underway since April 13, they added.
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