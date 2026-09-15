ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Filed At Bidhannagar Commissionerate Over Fake Doctor Registrations

Kolkata: A complaint regarding registration of doctors based on fake degrees and invalid documents through the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) between 2017 and 2025 has been lodged at the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

The complainant, Dr Sunanda Dey, had approached police, demanding immediate filing of an FIR and an investigation. A request was also made to ensure security of all Council documents and data.

In his complaint, Dr Dey alleged that several individuals secured registration by submitting forged, fake, or unverifiable degrees and academic documents. He asserted that if proven true, these allegations would indicate serious negligence in the doctor registration verification and approval process, endangering patients' lives.

Demands have been raised to scrutinise the roles of various former and current office-bearers of the Council, as well as officials involved in the registration process. Some of the names mentioned in the complaint are key figures associated with WBMC, including retired registrar of Council Dr. Manas Chakraborty, former Council president Dr. Nirmal Maji, Council president Dr. Sudipta Roy, and Council vice president Dr. Sushanta Roy.

The complaint has sought disclosure of officials who verified and approved the registrations, requesting an investigation into whether documents were independently verified with the respective universities or medical councils and whether any adverse reports were ignored. Also, the complainant demanded investigations into whether registrations were granted in violation of rules or in exchange of financial benefits and whether there is any organised racket behind the fraudulent registrations.