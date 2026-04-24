ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Filed Against Woman Who Confronted BJP Minister Over Traffic Jam During Mumbai Rally

Traffic slows on a city road as BJP activists take part in the Jan Akrosh Morcha from Worli to NSCI, protesting over the delay in passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. ( PTI )

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed against a woman who berated Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan for a traffic jam caused by a BJP rally in Mumbai over the women’s reservation bill, police said on Friday. The complaint was submitted to the Worli police station on Wednesday by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, they said.

The incident occurred in the upscale Worli area on Tuesday during a rally organised by the BJP to target opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill to fast-track the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

An agitated woman confronted minister Mahajan, who was speaking to reporters, shouting at him for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters. “Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam,” she said, asking why the rally could not be held at the nearby open ground.

In her complaint, Sadavarte said the woman created a ruckus, using abusive language, obstructing the rally and causing public disturbance.