ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Filed Against Mallikarjun Kharge In Jaipur Over 'Snake' Remark

Jaipur: A police case has been registered against the President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'snake' comment, with the complaint alleging that his comments not only instigate violence but also violate the Wildlife Protection Act.

The case was filed at the Ashok Nagar Police Station on Wednesday by Suraj Soni, who is a spokesman for the Rajasthan BJP and a wildlife lover. According to the complaint, Kharge allegedly commented that if there is any snake while offering Namaz, then the snake must be killed. He said so while addressing an election rally during the Assam Assembly elections. Moreover, he compared the snake to the BJP-RSS alliance, claiming that they too must be treated like snakes.