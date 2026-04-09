Complaint Filed Against Mallikarjun Kharge In Jaipur Over 'Snake' Remark
The controversy erupted when, during a public meeting, Kharge compared RSS and BJP to a poisonous snake, which needs to be eliminated from the country.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:18 AM IST
Jaipur: A police case has been registered against the President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'snake' comment, with the complaint alleging that his comments not only instigate violence but also violate the Wildlife Protection Act.
The case was filed at the Ashok Nagar Police Station on Wednesday by Suraj Soni, who is a spokesman for the Rajasthan BJP and a wildlife lover. According to the complaint, Kharge allegedly commented that if there is any snake while offering Namaz, then the snake must be killed. He said so while addressing an election rally during the Assam Assembly elections. Moreover, he compared the snake to the BJP-RSS alliance, claiming that they too must be treated like snakes.
"Snakes are protected under Schedules 1 to 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Inciting the public to kill them constitutes 'abetment' under Section 51 of the Act," Soni stated in his complaint. He further alleged that the remarks were aimed at polarising voters and inciting violence against members of a specific organisation. Legal experts associated with the complainant argued that the remarks also attract provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for inciting violence against a specific political group. The BJP has hit out at the Congress veteran, terming the statement "provocative and objectionable."
The confirmation of this news was provided by Moti Lal Sharma, SHO, of Ashok Nagar Police Station. He said, "We have got a complaint filed by Suraj Soni. A case has been registered in connection with the issue under investigation." The controversy erupted when, during a public meeting, Kharge compared RSS and BJP to a poisonous snake, which needs to be eliminated from the country.