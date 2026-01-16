ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Filed Against Dayanidhi Maran In Bihar Court Over North Indian Girls Jibe

Muzaffarpur: A complaint has been filed in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in connection with his alleged controversial remark on Tamil Nadu's empowerment of girls versus that of north Indian states.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the complaint in court. The court has accepted it and scheduled the hearing on January 22.

Citing a news report on January 15, the complainant, advocate Ojha, alleged that the MP Maran made objectionable and derogatory remarks about girls from northern India. The report states that the MP had said that girls in northern states are confined to their homes, cooking and childbearing while in Tamil Nadu, girls are encouraged to study and progress.