Complaint Filed Against Dayanidhi Maran In Bihar Court Over North Indian Girls Jibe
On January 15, Dayanidhi Maran had said Tamil Nadu encourages girls to study while in north India, they are confined to their homes and childbearing.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A complaint has been filed in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in connection with his alleged controversial remark on Tamil Nadu's empowerment of girls versus that of north Indian states.
Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the complaint in court. The court has accepted it and scheduled the hearing on January 22.
Citing a news report on January 15, the complainant, advocate Ojha, alleged that the MP Maran made objectionable and derogatory remarks about girls from northern India. The report states that the MP had said that girls in northern states are confined to their homes, cooking and childbearing while in Tamil Nadu, girls are encouraged to study and progress.
Chennai | At an event, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran says," the laptops our government had distributed are used by the beneficiaries to study and give interviews. this is what we are proud of. this is the reason we in tamil nadu ask you to study. but in the states in northern india,… pic.twitter.com/QAO5fw1lHs— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2026
Advocate Ojha alleged that such statements damage the social image of women and insult their dignity. He said that the MP's remarks are aimed at spreading regional animosity and attempting to divide the north and the south.
"Hearing the MP's statement has caused me mental anguish and humiliation," Ojha said.
The complaint also pointed out that DMK leaders have previously made controversial statements regarding Sanatan Dharma. Such statements are being deliberately made with an eye on upcoming Assembly elections for gaining political advantage. Ojha has also sought legal action against Maran under Sections 74, 75, 79, 192, 298, 352, and 251(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Earlier, while addressing an event in Chennai on January 15, where DMK government distributed free laptops to college students under a scheme recently launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Maran said Tamil Nadu uplifts women while northern states confine women to their homes and childbearing and prioritise Hindi over English. His statement triggered a political debate with the BJP accusing DMK of creating a "north-south divide".
