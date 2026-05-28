ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Filed Against Abhishek Banerjee For Labelling The Gujarati Community As A Gang

Kolkata: A written complaint has been lodged against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Bhowanipore police station on Thursday regarding a social media post, where he labelled the Gujarati community as a gang.

The complaint, Arnabkanti Das, alleged that Banerjee's remarks have hurt the sentiments of the community and could potentially incite communal hatred.

The complaint states that while responding to a recent post on May 2 by BJP leader Amit Malviya on the social media platform X, Banerjee made such comments. "Attacking any specific community using such terminology could create an atmosphere of division and tension within society and could undermine the country's social harmony. Given his position as a Member of Parliament, he should not have made such remarks," the complaint states.