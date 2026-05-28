Complaint Filed Against Abhishek Banerjee For Labelling The Gujarati Community As A Gang
The complainant said attacking any specific community using such terminology could create an atmosphere of division within society and could undermine the country's social harmony.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Kolkata: A written complaint has been lodged against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Bhowanipore police station on Thursday regarding a social media post, where he labelled the Gujarati community as a gang.
The complaint, Arnabkanti Das, alleged that Banerjee's remarks have hurt the sentiments of the community and could potentially incite communal hatred.
The complaint states that while responding to a recent post on May 2 by BJP leader Amit Malviya on the social media platform X, Banerjee made such comments. "Attacking any specific community using such terminology could create an atmosphere of division and tension within society and could undermine the country's social harmony. Given his position as a Member of Parliament, he should not have made such remarks," the complaint states.
Political observers said the conflict between the ruling party and the opposition camp is steadily intensifying in the aftermath of the assembly elections, with a flurry of complaints and counter-complaints — often centred on social media posts and political rhetoric — surfacing one after another. The latest incident is yet another addition to this ongoing trend, they said.
Notably, allegations of making provocative remarks have been levelled against Banerjee on previous occasions as well. During the campaign for the Assembly elections, a complaint was filed against him at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station on several statements he had made targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The complainant, Rajiv Sarkar of Baguiati, alleged that between April 27 and May 3, Banerjee made certain remarks at multiple election rallies that could heighten political tensions. He also submitted video links of several of Banerjee's speeches.
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