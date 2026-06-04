Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee For Remarks On Bangladesh Political Killing
Advocate Rinku Chatterjee Singh alleged in her complaint that the former CM had linked the Central government and the Union Home Minister to the incident.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Siliguri: A complaint has been filed at the Siliguri cyber police station against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, alleging that her recent public remarks linking the Central government to a political killing in Bangladesh were prejudicial to the nation's sovereignty and public order.
The complaint — filed by Rinku Chatterjee Singh, an advocate at the Jalpaiguri circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court — has created a significant stir within the state's administrative and political circles
The complainant alleges that during a recent protest at the 'Y-Channel' in Kolkata, Banerjee made remarks that undermined the dignity of India's constitutional institutions. "Her persistent questioning regarding the impartiality and credibility of the Election Commission of India and the central armed forces was a calculated attempt to sow hatred and mistrust against the Centre in the public psyche," it added.
Singh also referred to a TMC event held on Rani Rashmoni Sarani in Kolkata on June 2, claiming that Banerjee had stated that "she was privy to confidential discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and had linked the Government of India and the Union Home Minister to a political killing in neighbouring Bangladesh".
"Such allegations were allegedly made openly before the public and media with the apparent intention of lowering the image and credibility of the Union Government before the international community and creating hostility between two sovereign nations," the complaint states.
It further contended that the statements were made for "achieving political mileage and personal political advantage", and prima facie amounted to "acts prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and international standing of India".
Singh further alleged that these remarks have the potential to spread communal violence, hatred, and public unrest, requesting that a case be registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Singh said she intends to file a lawsuit demanding Banerjee's arrest as soon as the High Court reopens on June 8.'
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