ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee For Remarks On Bangladesh Political Killing

Siliguri: A complaint has been filed at the Siliguri cyber ​​police station against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, alleging that her recent public remarks linking the Central government to a political killing in Bangladesh were prejudicial to the nation's sovereignty and public order.

The complaint — filed by Rinku Chatterjee Singh, an advocate at the Jalpaiguri circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court — has created a significant stir within the state's administrative and political circles

The complainant alleges that during a recent protest at the 'Y-Channel' in Kolkata, Banerjee made remarks that undermined the dignity of India's constitutional institutions. "Her persistent questioning regarding the impartiality and credibility of the Election Commission of India and the central armed forces was a calculated attempt to sow hatred and mistrust against the Centre in the public psyche," it added.

Singh also referred to a TMC event held on Rani Rashmoni Sarani in Kolkata on June 2, claiming that Banerjee had stated that "she was privy to confidential discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and had linked the Government of India and the Union Home Minister to a political killing in neighbouring Bangladesh".