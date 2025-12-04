ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Against Jammu Officials For 'Illegally' Demolishing Journalist's House

Father of journalist Arfaz Ahmed Daing sitting besides the rubble of his house in Jammu. ( ETV Bharat )

In his application, Ghulam Qadir wrote, “The said demolition was carried out without serving any notice, without following the due procedure of law, and in a selective and discriminatory manner, causing wrongful loss to my family and me.”

Ghulam Qadir has written to the station house officer at Trikuta Nagar Police Station in Jammu to register the FIR against VC JDA, Director Land Management (DLM) JDA, Tehsildar JDA Megha Gupta, the Khilaf Warzi officer, and police officers and officials present on the spot for demolishing their house “illegally”.

Jammu: After authorities demolished the house of the journalist, Arfaz Ahmed Daing, his father, Ghulam Qadir Daing, filed a complaint with the police seeking registration of an FIR against the Vice Chairman of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Rupesh Kumar, and other officials for the “illegal” act.

Several police officials were also present during the demolition and actively assisted the JDA team despite the action being illegal, thereby abusing their official position and violating my constitutional and legal rights, the complaint added.

Father of journalist Arfaz Ahmed Daing sitting along with a neighbour besides the rubble of his house in Jammu. (ETV Bharat)

“Due to this illegal demolition, I and my family, including minor grandchildren, have been rendered completely shelterless in harsh winter conditions, causing immense physical, mental, and financial distress,” he wrote, adding, “The above-named JDA officials, along with the police personnel present at the spot, have committed cognisable offences, including criminal trespass, mischief causing damage, criminal intimidation, abuse of power, and conspiracy, punishable under the BNS.”

He has demanded strict legal action against all the people involved and has expressed his desire to cooperate with the investigation. Ghulam Qadir has also sent a copy of the application to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police Jammu and SSP Jammu.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Arfaz Daing said that his family wants to know the reasons why their house was demolished and who was behind this act. “If the police don't act, we will be heading to the court for further actions,” he said.

When contacted, police station Trikuta Nagar officials about the application, they refused to give any details about whether they accepted or rejected the application.