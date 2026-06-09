Complaint Against Former Bengal Minister For Misusing UNESCO's Name
The complainant named Indranil Sen, his wife and three others for planning to collect money by selling special Durga Puja tickets never authorised by UNESCO.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Kolkata: A complaint has been filed at Bowbazar police station against former West Bengal tourism minister Indranil Sen and his wife Madhuchhanda Sen for allegedly selling illegal VIP tickets for Durga Puja by misappropriating UNESCO's name and logo.
Meghdoot Foundation, an international tourism organisation, submitted the detailed complaint to the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police (DGP), alleging that an illegal commercial racket was misleading the public by misusing UNESCO's recognition.
Jaydeep Mukherjee and Saguna Mukherjee of the foundation stated in the complaint that it was planned to sell VIP tickets for special preview shows ahead of Durga Puja. The complaint also names Dhrubajyoti Basu (Shubho), Sayantan Moitra, and Rajan Chattopadhyay.
The complainants asserted that while UNESCO's name and logo were used to promote ticket sales, the global organisation has no actual connection to such commercial activities.
"A complaint has been filed. However, the entire matter needs to be examined. The process of adding relevant legal sections is yet to be completed," a Kolkata Police official said on condition of anonymity.
Police sources indicate that several documents, official emails, and legal papers have been submitted to substantiate the allegations. As the documents state that UNESCO never authorised such ticket sales or commercial ventures, an attempt was allegedly made to extract money from the public.
According to the complainants, ever since the Durga Puja was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, certain individuals and groups have been attempting to exploit that status for commercial gain. They claim there was a plan to collect vast sums of money by promising special access to visitors ahead of the general crowds during the Puja season.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are currently examining the documents submitted alongside the complaint. Sources said allegations of fraud, forgery, and the misuse of an international organisation's identity may also be brought under the purview of the investigation.
However, no official response has been received so far from Sen or the other accused on these allegations.
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