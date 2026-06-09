ETV Bharat / state

Complaint Against Former Bengal Minister For Misusing UNESCO's Name

Kolkata: A complaint has been filed at Bowbazar police station against former West Bengal tourism minister Indranil Sen and his wife Madhuchhanda Sen for allegedly selling illegal VIP tickets for Durga Puja by misappropriating UNESCO's name and logo.

Meghdoot Foundation, an international tourism organisation, submitted the detailed complaint to the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police (DGP), alleging that an illegal commercial racket was misleading the public by misusing UNESCO's recognition.

Jaydeep Mukherjee and Saguna Mukherjee of the foundation stated in the complaint that it was planned to sell VIP tickets for special preview shows ahead of Durga Puja. The complaint also names Dhrubajyoti Basu (Shubho), Sayantan Moitra, and Rajan Chattopadhyay.

The complainants asserted that while UNESCO's name and logo were used to promote ticket sales, the global organisation has no actual connection to such commercial activities.

"A complaint has been filed. However, the entire matter needs to be examined. The process of adding relevant legal sections is yet to be completed," a Kolkata Police official said on condition of anonymity.