ETV Bharat / state

Dhanbad Resident Files Petition Against Bageshwar Baba Over Statement On Lord Krishna, Vrindavan

(Right) File photo of Bageshwar Baba ( ETV Bharat )

Dhanbad: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also known as 'Bageshwar Baba', the head priest of Bageshwar Dham, is once again in news for his alleged remarks, this time on Lord Krishna and Vrindavan.

A resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Mithun Yadav, has filed a petition in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court objecting to a statement Shastri recently made at Karera in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Lord Krishna and Vrindavan. Yadav stated Shastri hurt religious sentiments and sought legal action against him.

The petition states that Lord Krishna is the symbol of faith for millions of devotees. "The objectionable comments made by Shastri on Lord Krishna and the dignity of Vrindavan has hurt the sentiments of devotees. Decorum should be maintained when speaking on religious topics from a public platform," it added. Yadav cited Sections 299 and 196 of the BNS and requested the court to take cognizance of the matter and initiate appropriate legal proceedings. The petition also calls for the submission of electronic recordings of the speech and videos available on social media as evidence.