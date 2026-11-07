Dhanbad Resident Files Petition Against Bageshwar Baba Over Statement On Lord Krishna, Vrindavan
Petitioner, Mithun Yadav, in his petition with the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, alleged Bageshwar Baba hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Dhanbad: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also known as 'Bageshwar Baba', the head priest of Bageshwar Dham, is once again in news for his alleged remarks, this time on Lord Krishna and Vrindavan.
A resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Mithun Yadav, has filed a petition in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court objecting to a statement Shastri recently made at Karera in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Lord Krishna and Vrindavan. Yadav stated Shastri hurt religious sentiments and sought legal action against him.
The petition states that Lord Krishna is the symbol of faith for millions of devotees. "The objectionable comments made by Shastri on Lord Krishna and the dignity of Vrindavan has hurt the sentiments of devotees. Decorum should be maintained when speaking on religious topics from a public platform," it added.
Yadav cited Sections 299 and 196 of the BNS and requested the court to take cognizance of the matter and initiate appropriate legal proceedings. The petition also calls for the submission of electronic recordings of the speech and videos available on social media as evidence.
The complainant also mentioned several witnesses in his petition and sought an affidavit to authenticate the electronic evidence in accordance with the Indian Evidence Act. Yadav stated his intention is not to insult anyone, but to protect religious faith and social harmony.
The 30-year-old religious leader allegedly compared Lord Krishna with Lord Ram, favouring the latter, while delivering a Ram Katha in Karera in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. A video of the alleged comments has since circulated widely on social media.
Following objections from members of the religious community, Shastri clarified that he had no intention of creating differences between the two deities. The religious preacher said his remarks were part of an explanation of a devotional verse and had been taken out of context. He apologised if his words had hurt the sentiments of devotees.
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