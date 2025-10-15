ETV Bharat / state

Complainant Absent As Kerala School Reopens After Hijab Controversy; Min Says Students’ Rights Guaranteed By Constitution

Kochi: A church-run public school in Palluruthy near Kochi in Kerala reopened on Wednesday after a two-day closure prompted by a dispute over a student's right to wear hijab.

The student at the centre of the controversy was absent due to health reasons, school sources said. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the school premises on Wednesday morning, and media personnel were not permitted inside the campus.

Authorities of St Rita's Public School had declared a two-day holiday on Monday following an escalation of a dispute with the parents of the eighth-standard student over her wearing the 'hijab'. The state Education Minister Sivankuty on Tuesday intervened, directing the school to allow the Muslim girl to continue her education while wearing her religious headscarf.

The matter came to light after a letter issued by Sister Heleena Alby in this regard surfaced on social media. In the letter, the principal had stated that, due to pressure from a student who came without the prescribed uniform, her parents, certain individuals not associated with the school, and a few students and staff members had requested leave, citing mental stress.

Sivankutty directed the school to allow the girl to continue her studies while wearing her religious headscarf. He also sought a report from the school authorities for denying her religious rights earlier, which caused her mental distress.