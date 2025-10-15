Complainant Absent As Kerala School Reopens After Hijab Controversy; Min Says Students’ Rights Guaranteed By Constitution
A large number of police personnel were deployed in the school premises on Wednesday morning.
Kochi: A church-run public school in Palluruthy near Kochi in Kerala reopened on Wednesday after a two-day closure prompted by a dispute over a student's right to wear hijab.
The student at the centre of the controversy was absent due to health reasons, school sources said. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the school premises on Wednesday morning, and media personnel were not permitted inside the campus.
Authorities of St Rita's Public School had declared a two-day holiday on Monday following an escalation of a dispute with the parents of the eighth-standard student over her wearing the 'hijab'. The state Education Minister Sivankuty on Tuesday intervened, directing the school to allow the Muslim girl to continue her education while wearing her religious headscarf.
The matter came to light after a letter issued by Sister Heleena Alby in this regard surfaced on social media. In the letter, the principal had stated that, due to pressure from a student who came without the prescribed uniform, her parents, certain individuals not associated with the school, and a few students and staff members had requested leave, citing mental stress.
Sivankutty directed the school to allow the girl to continue her studies while wearing her religious headscarf. He also sought a report from the school authorities for denying her religious rights earlier, which caused her mental distress.
The Education Minister reaffirmed the student's right to wear a hijab and said, "The student can attend the classes wearing a hijab until she and her parents decide otherwise." He emphasised that students' rights are guaranteed by the Constitution and educational laws in the country and in the state.
However, Joshy, the president of the Parents Teachers' Association (PTA) of the school, said they were yet to receive any order from the government in this regard. Earlier on Tuesday, an agreement was reached following a meeting between the girl’s family and the school authorities, brokered by Hibi Eden MP, allowing the child to continue her education in line with school policies.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the student’s father, Anas, confirmed that his daughter would return to school from the next day, in accordance with school rules. He made it clear that he did not wish to escalate the matter into a communal issue. “I have no intention of giving a chance to communal exploitation in this matter. I give priority to the peace and harmony of the country,” Anas said.
He added that he acted alone when he approached the school and denied any allegations of incitement. “I was the only one who came to the school to speak after the child was left outside for wearing a hijab. The allegation that I had gathered people and created trouble is not true,” he said.
