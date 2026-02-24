ETV Bharat / state

Upset Over Competitive Exam Pressure, 19-YO Youth Shoots Father Dead In Lucknow, Chops Body To Hide Crime

Lucknow: In a chilling incident in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old youth, who was "being pressurised to study", allegedly shot his father dead and then cut the body into pieces in an attempt to hide the crime.

The matter came to the fore on Monday evening after police recovered the dismembered body and took the accused into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Manvendra Singh (49), a pathology lab operator and liquor businessman. He lived with his son Akshat Pratap Singh alias Raja (19) and daughter. His wife had passed away around nine years ago.

Murder At 4:30 AM On February 20

DCP Central Vikram Veer Singh informed that Akshat shot his father with a rifle at around 4:30 AM on February 20 following an argument. "To hide the body, he cut off both his hands and threw them away. The torso was found on the ground floor. During questioning, Akshat confessed to the crime," the DCP said.

Police said the dispute was over studies. Akshat told investigators that his father frequently pressured him to prepare for competitive exams and often scolded him. On the morning of February 20, a heated argument ensued, following which he allegedly opened fire. Manvendra Singh died on the spot.

"Akshat revealed that his father pressurised him to prepare for competitive exams and frequently scolded him. They had a fight over the issue on the morning of February 20, after which Akshat shot him with a rifle," the official added.

Body Cut With Saw, Hands Dumped