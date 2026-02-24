Upset Over Competitive Exam Pressure, 19-YO Youth Shoots Father Dead In Lucknow, Chops Body To Hide Crime
According to police, accused Akshat revealed during interrogation that his father pressurised him to prepare for competitive exams and frequently scolded him.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST|
Updated : February 24, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
Lucknow: In a chilling incident in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old youth, who was "being pressurised to study", allegedly shot his father dead and then cut the body into pieces in an attempt to hide the crime.
The matter came to the fore on Monday evening after police recovered the dismembered body and took the accused into custody.
The deceased has been identified as Manvendra Singh (49), a pathology lab operator and liquor businessman. He lived with his son Akshat Pratap Singh alias Raja (19) and daughter. His wife had passed away around nine years ago.
Murder At 4:30 AM On February 20
DCP Central Vikram Veer Singh informed that Akshat shot his father with a rifle at around 4:30 AM on February 20 following an argument. "To hide the body, he cut off both his hands and threw them away. The torso was found on the ground floor. During questioning, Akshat confessed to the crime," the DCP said.
Police said the dispute was over studies. Akshat told investigators that his father frequently pressured him to prepare for competitive exams and often scolded him. On the morning of February 20, a heated argument ensued, following which he allegedly opened fire. Manvendra Singh died on the spot.
"Akshat revealed that his father pressurised him to prepare for competitive exams and frequently scolded him. They had a fight over the issue on the morning of February 20, after which Akshat shot him with a rifle," the official added.
Body Cut With Saw, Hands Dumped
Police said that between February 20 and February 23, Akshat planned how to dispose of the body. He allegedly cut off both hands using a saw. The torso was placed inside a drum on the ground floor of the house. The severed hands were put inside a Brezza car and later thrown near Sadaruna under Para police station limits.
Foul Smell Led To Discovery
On Monday, at around 4 PM, neighbours informed police after a foul smell began coming from the house. When police reached and searched the premises, they found half of the body inside a drum on the ground floor. Both hands were found severed. The body has been sent for postmortem.
Missing Report Filed by Son
Shockingly, Akshat had even filed a missing person complaint for his father at Ashiana police station on February 20, the same day he allegedly committed the crime.
According to the neighbours, Akshat is a B.Com student at TS Mishra College. His sister studies in Class 11 at LPS School. Manvendra owned Vardhman Pathology lab in Saleh Nagar and Budheshwar Road in Ashiana, and also held two liquor contracts.
His younger brother, SS Rajawat, is a constable in Uttar Pradesh Police and is currently posted on Assembly security duty. He lives with his family on the second floor of the same house but had gone to the village on February 20.
Dharmendra Singh, a neighbour, said that Akshat initially told his father's friend Sonu Gupta that Manvendra died by suicide. "Sonu found the claim suspicious and informed other friends. After they questioned Akshat repeatedly, he broke down and confessed to the crime," Dharmendra said.
