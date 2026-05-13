ETV Bharat / state

'Compensation Is Not A Bounty’: Jammu Kashmir HC Orders Landowner To Refund Rs 2.61 Crore With Interest

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld orders directing an Anantnag landowner to refund more than Rs 2.61 crore with 6 per cent interest after finding that the amount had been paid twice during compensation proceedings linked to the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway four-laning project.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal dismissed a petition filed by Ali Mohammad Dar of Sangam, Anantnag, challenging orders passed by the Principal District Judge, Anantnag, on February 4 and April 27, 2026.

The case arose from acquisition of six kanals and two marlas of land along with structures at Sangam in Bijbehara for the highway widening project. The respondents in the case were the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through its Project Director, PIU Srinagar, and the Collector Land Acquisition, Anantnag.

Dar had argued before the High Court that an amount of Rs 1,02,54,693 paid towards demolition of structures was separate from compensation awarded under a 2014 reference court award and therefore could not be adjusted or recovered.

The High Court rejected the contention and held that the lower court had rightly exercised powers under Section 151 of the Code of Civil Procedure read with Section 17-B of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Acquisition Act to correct excess disbursement.

“The recovery of an amount, which stands inadvertently paid in excess by no stretch of imagination can be construed as modification or alteration of the award,” Justice Nargal said in his 22-page judgment.

The court noted that the compensation award dated July 15, 2014 had already attained finality after dismissal of appeals before the High Court and later before the Supreme Court in SLP No. 21543/2022 on February 20, 2024.

According to the judgment, the Principal District Judge found that Rs 2,61,34,972 had been released twice under the same compensation stream and ordered its recovery along with 6 per cent interest.

The High Court said the exercise undertaken by the lower court was limited to correcting duplication and preventing unjust enrichment.

“The learned Court below has merely exercised its inherent jurisdiction under Section 151 CPC read with 17B Of Land Acquisition Act, to rectify a manifest error in disbursement and to prevent unjust enrichment,” the court observed.

Justice Nargal said the doctrine of restitution formed part of settled Indian civil jurisprudence and public money could not be retained beyond lawful entitlement.