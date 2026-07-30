ETV Bharat / state

'Ease Of Fraud': Death Certificate Altered To Claim Govt Compensation In Bihar's Jamui

Jamui: The date of death of a man along with other details were changed on his death certificate to claim compensation of Rs 2 lakh in Jamui district of Bihar. The compensation is given by the state's Labour department on the death of workers.

The case pertains to Bhandara village at Lakhai panchayat under Barhat block of the district. Lakhan Ravidas, a resident of the village, died of illness on May 23, 2019 after which the panchayat issued his family both offline and online death certificates. Based on the certificates, Lakhan's wife, Savitri Devi, started receiving a regular widow's pension as per government norms.

However, sensing an opportunity to make some quick bucks, some brokers/officials allegedly tampered with Lakhan's death certificate to show his date of demise as July 29, 2025. Subsequently, in December 2025, a compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh, given by the Labour department to workers, was withdrawn in Lakhan's name. Interestingly, the compensation amount was claimed after Lakhan's death back in 2019.

When labour inspector Sudhanshu Kumar was questioned about the fraud and the ease with which it was carried out, he blamed it on the online system for issuing death certificates. In fact, he asked the media personnel to not highlight the issue.