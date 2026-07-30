'Ease Of Fraud': Death Certificate Altered To Claim Govt Compensation In Bihar's Jamui
The date of death of Lakhan Ravidas of Bhandara village was changed to claim a compensation of Rs 2 lakh given by the Labour department.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Jamui: The date of death of a man along with other details were changed on his death certificate to claim compensation of Rs 2 lakh in Jamui district of Bihar. The compensation is given by the state's Labour department on the death of workers.
The case pertains to Bhandara village at Lakhai panchayat under Barhat block of the district. Lakhan Ravidas, a resident of the village, died of illness on May 23, 2019 after which the panchayat issued his family both offline and online death certificates. Based on the certificates, Lakhan's wife, Savitri Devi, started receiving a regular widow's pension as per government norms.
However, sensing an opportunity to make some quick bucks, some brokers/officials allegedly tampered with Lakhan's death certificate to show his date of demise as July 29, 2025. Subsequently, in December 2025, a compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh, given by the Labour department to workers, was withdrawn in Lakhan's name. Interestingly, the compensation amount was claimed after Lakhan's death back in 2019.
When labour inspector Sudhanshu Kumar was questioned about the fraud and the ease with which it was carried out, he blamed it on the online system for issuing death certificates. In fact, he asked the media personnel to not highlight the issue.
But, as it happens with every offence, the officials who orchestrated the fraud left behind some significant evidence. While editing Lakhan's original death certificate, the date was changed to July 29, 2025, but only in numbers. The date in words remained unchanged and it still showed May 23, 2019. The fraudsters, however, altered the registration number and issuance date of the certificate.
Attempts to contact Labour Superintendent Ratish Kumar for his response on the issue proved futile.
This is not the first such case reported from Jamui. Earlier, officials had allegedly faked the date of death of Gulo Tanti, a resident Chhedlahi village in Guguldih panchayat of Gidhaur block. Tanti died a natural death on December 20, 2023. However, to obtain benefits from the Labour Department, a different date of death was recorded on the documents. The new fake certificate listed the date of death as February 9, 2024. Prior to this, his labor card was renewed on February 1, 2024.
Through the fraud, a total of Rs 2,05,000 was withdrawn in Tanti's name. Kumar, had promised an investigation and legal action, but to this day, the investigation remains incomplete. RTI activist Girish Singh and Babu Saheb Singh of the CPI (ML) alleged that a nexus of brokers and officials in the Labour department is embezzling government funds.
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