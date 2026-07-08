ETV Bharat / state

Compassionate Appointment Can't Be Stopped After Acquittal: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Gwalior: The Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has delivered a significant verdict regarding a dispute over a compassionate appointment. The Court ruled that compassionate appointment cannot be denied simply because of a past matrimonial dispute — especially when the individual has honestly disclosed all details regarding the prior criminal case and has been honorably acquitted.

A petition was filed before the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court by Raghvendra Tomar, seeking a compassionate appointment following the death of his father, who had served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Police Department at Malgada Police Station and had passed away while in service on October 23, 2022.

Subsequently, with the consent of his family, the petitioner applied for a compassionate appointment to the post of constable. However, his application was rejected by a scrutiny committee on the grounds that a criminal case was pending against him, rendering him ineligible. However, the petitioner was acquitted by the court in the earlier case related to a matrimonial dispute, prompting him to file a request for reconsideration of the compassionate appointment.

Yet, this request was also rejected on June 27, 2025, based on the previous decision. Moreover, even after being acquitted in the second case, his application for compassionate appointment was rejected again in July 2025, leading the petitioner to approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution.