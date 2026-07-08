Compassionate Appointment Can't Be Stopped After Acquittal: Madhya Pradesh High Court
The HC Gwalior Bench delivers relief to son, whose compassionate appointment was withheld due to a criminal case from a matrimonial dispute.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Gwalior: The Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has delivered a significant verdict regarding a dispute over a compassionate appointment. The Court ruled that compassionate appointment cannot be denied simply because of a past matrimonial dispute — especially when the individual has honestly disclosed all details regarding the prior criminal case and has been honorably acquitted.
A petition was filed before the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court by Raghvendra Tomar, seeking a compassionate appointment following the death of his father, who had served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Police Department at Malgada Police Station and had passed away while in service on October 23, 2022.
Subsequently, with the consent of his family, the petitioner applied for a compassionate appointment to the post of constable. However, his application was rejected by a scrutiny committee on the grounds that a criminal case was pending against him, rendering him ineligible. However, the petitioner was acquitted by the court in the earlier case related to a matrimonial dispute, prompting him to file a request for reconsideration of the compassionate appointment.
Yet, this request was also rejected on June 27, 2025, based on the previous decision. Moreover, even after being acquitted in the second case, his application for compassionate appointment was rejected again in July 2025, leading the petitioner to approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution.
During the proceedings, the High Court was informed that the petitioner had been falsely implicated in a dispute between his wife and his brother, and had subsequently been acquitted in both cases. He also said he had also fully disclosed details regarding these cases at the time of seeking compassionate appointment; thus, the matter did not involve any issue of moral turpitude. Despite this, he was repeatedly denied compassionate appointment.
The petitioner cited the precedent of Pramod Singh Kirar vs State of Madhya Pradesh and another case, wherein compassionate appointment had been granted under similar circumstances. After hearing both sides and considering all arguments, Justice Anand Singh Bahrawat delivered a verdict granting relief to the petitioner.
Directing that the petitioner be granted compassionate appointment, the single judge bench of Justice Anand Singh observed that the petitioner could not be denied such an appointment merely because he had previously faced prosecution under Section 498A — cases in which he was acquitted — especially given that he had honestly disclosed this information. With this observation, the Court directed the government to grant the petitioner a compassionate appointment to the post of constable as soon as possible.
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