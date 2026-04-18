Workers Protest Turns Violent in Neemrana's Japanese Zone, Several Injured; Wage Row Sparks Clashes
The situation escalated when a group of individuals allegedly arrived on tractors and attacked the protesters, leaving several injured and triggering chaos, reports Hansraj.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Behror (Rajasthan): Labour unrest flared in the industrial hub of Neemrana in Rajasthan, as a protest by workers over wages and working conditions turned violent in the Japanese Zone, leaving several people injured and prompting heavy police deployment.
According to officials, a large number of workers from a manufacturing unit gathered outside the factory premises on Friday, raising slogans against the company management and demanding immediate redressal of long-pending grievances, including a wage hike, improved working conditions, and better facilities.
The situation escalated when a group of individuals allegedly arrived on tractors and attacked the protesting workers, leaving several injured and triggering chaos and clashes at the site. Several workers sustained injuries in the incident, though the exact number is yet to be officially confirmed.
Neemrana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahendra Yadav said the administration responded swiftly after receiving information about the protest. "Police teams, along with senior officials, were on the spot. The situation is now under control, and talks are being held between workers and management," he said, adding that efforts are underway to ensure that tensions do not escalate further.
Workers alleged that dissatisfaction has been brewing for months due to low wages, rising inflation and increasing workload. "We're made to work long hours, but wages do not match the effort. " Even a single day's absence invites threats of termination,'' said Vishnu, one of the protesting workers. They also raised concerns about deductions in pay, including on holidays, and alleged that the quality of food provided by the company was substandard.
"The administration is engaging with both the workers and the company management on-the-spot. We have assured workers that their grievances will be examined seriously and that legitimate demands will be addressed in coordination with the company management," the SDM said.
The officials also appealed to the workers to maintain peace and prevent further confrontation. "A balanced and lawful solution will be found. Dialogue is the only forward," an official at the spot said.
The incident comes amid labour unrest across industrial belts in northern India, including hubs like Noida, Gurugram, and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, where workers have increasingly raised concerns over wages, job security, and working conditions.
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