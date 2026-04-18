ETV Bharat / state

Workers Protest Turns Violent in Neemrana's Japanese Zone, Several Injured; Wage Row Sparks Clashes

A large number of workers from a manufacturing unit in Neemrana hub gathered outside the factory premises early in the day ( ETV Bharat )

Behror (Rajasthan): Labour unrest flared in the industrial hub of Neemrana in Rajasthan, as a protest by workers over wages and working conditions turned violent in the Japanese Zone, leaving several people injured and prompting heavy police deployment.

According to officials, a large number of workers from a manufacturing unit gathered outside the factory premises on Friday, raising slogans against the company management and demanding immediate redressal of long-pending grievances, including a wage hike, improved working conditions, and better facilities.

The situation escalated when a group of individuals allegedly arrived on tractors and attacked the protesting workers, leaving several injured and triggering chaos and clashes at the site. Several workers sustained injuries in the incident, though the exact number is yet to be officially confirmed.

Neemrana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahendra Yadav said the administration responded swiftly after receiving information about the protest. "Police teams, along with senior officials, were on the spot. The situation is now under control, and talks are being held between workers and management," he said, adding that efforts are underway to ensure that tensions do not escalate further.