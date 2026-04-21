ETV Bharat / state

Commuters Stranded, Angry, As Central Railway Locals Delayed By 30 Mins On 2nd Consecutive Day

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Tuesday, Mumbai's lifeline, the local trains, have proven to be a major headache for commuters. Both fast and slow local trains on the central railway were 40 minutes behind schedule. The repair work undertaken after the Dombivli derailment on April 20 continued to affect the main, harbour and Kasara lines.

Even a brief delay in the local trains has a direct and immediate impact on the schedules of Mumbaikars. Consequently, when train services ran 40 minutes late during the morning rush hour, it severely disrupted the daily routines of commuters going to their offices. The visuals of large agitated crowds waiting to see the sight of a train were flashed across all television channels.

Speaking of the delay on the second day, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said, "A night block was scheduled at Khardi for railway-related works. However, as it was extended until 6:00 AM, local train services have been impacted."

However, commuters slammed the claims made by the railway authorities and said that there were cancellations without any announcements or information given to them. "I am a regular traveller on local trains, as I take the local from Ghatkopar. If the local train is delayed, then I end up reaching work late. If I were to tell my boss that the trains are late every day, then he won't find it convincing. My only wish is that the local trains should not be delayed any further," said Prathamesh Gurav, a daily commuter.

Many, like Prathamesh, have the option of taking a metro to Andheri from Ghatkopar and can take a Western Railway local train. However, most people staying in Thane and beyond don't have these options. Bharat Koli, a resident of Kalyan, shared his experience. "I commute daily from Kalyan to Vidyavihar for work. The local trains are invariably crowded during the morning peak hours.