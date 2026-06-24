ETV Bharat / state

Commuter Killed On Mumbai Local Train During Fight Over Shutting Door Due To Heavy Rains

A search operation has been launched by Police and GRP to catch the accused who murdered Mayank Ramesh Lohar, a 22-year-old youth in a local train on Tuesday night, over a dispute to shut the compartment door ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: In yet another incident, a tragic murder was reported on a local train between Andheri and Borivali stations in Mumbai. The murder occurred after a trivial dispute over the compartment door. This incident occurred around 10:00 PM on June 23.

It was the first day of the start of monsoon, and from 9:00 PM, there was heavy downpour in various parts of the city. A dispute occurred between the victim, Mayank Ramesh Lohar and the accused over shutting the door due to gusty winds and heavy rains. The accused killed Mayank with a sharp knife, which he was carrying with him.

The attacker was said to be intoxicated and jumped off the train as soon as it reached the platform at Borivali station. The accused fled immediately, and the police have launched a search for him.

"The police took cognisance of this case after passengers alerted the police stationed at the railway station. Thereafter, the Railway Police stopped the train and rushed the injured Mayank to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, it was too late, as he died when taken to the hospital. The Railway Police stated that Mayank succumbed to excessive blood loss before reaching the hospital," said Datta Khuprekar, Senior Police Inspector at Borivali Railway Police Station.

Khuprekar confirmed that the assailant has been identified and seven teams have been deployed to apprehend him. This incident has once again raised concerns regarding passenger safety. This incident is a second such, after Professor Alokkumar Singh was killed following an altercation while alighting from a local train at Malad station in January.

Murder on Local Train

The incident occurred in the middle first-class coach of a Mumbai local train, between Goregaon and Kandivali stations. The coach was extremely crowded with passengers when the incident took place. The altercation had started just after the Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local train departed from Andheri station.