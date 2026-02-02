ETV Bharat / state

Community Clash Rocks Chhattisgarh Village; Two Cops Injured

Gariaband: A clash between two communities rocked Dutkaiya village of Chhattisgarh's Gariaband on Sunday night, in which several houses were set on fire. Police personnel were also pelted with stones, resulting in injuries to two officers.

It is learnt that three people were arrested for allegedly vandalising an idol at a temple in the village about a year ago. Arif, who has criminal antecedents, was among them. Recently, the trio returned to Dutkaiya on bail and began threatening the villagers and harassing witnesses in the case. On Sunday morning, they allegedly attacked four to six young men with sticks for filing a complaint against them with the police. This led to a ruckus between members of the two communities. In the ensuing strife, enraged villagers attacked the houses and vehicles of the accused, setting several of them on fire. Women and children were trapped inside.

When personnel from the Gariaband police station reached the spot to shift people to a safe location, a clash occurred between the villagers and the police, resulting in stone-pelting and a lathi-charge in retaliation. Two police officers were injured.