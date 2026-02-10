ETV Bharat / state

Communist Parties Move SC Seeking Action Against Himanta Biswa Sarma For Hate Speech

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) have moved the Supreme Court seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with his comments targeting a particular community.

Advocate Nizam Pasha on Tuesday mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking urgent listing. Pasha submitted before the bench that he seeks urgent intervention of this court with respect to disturbing speeches made by the sitting CM of Assam, including a recent video posted, where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community. He added that complaints are filed, but no FIRs are registered.

"Problem is, as and when elections come, part of the elections is fought inside the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will find out...will give a date," said the CJI.

The plea, filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the petitioner seeks immediate intervention of the apex court to take cognisance of a sustained pattern of hate speeches delivered by respondent no. 4, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who presently holds the constitutional office of the Chief Minister of the state of Assam.

The plea stressed that speeches target, terrorise, and instigate hostility and overt violence against the Muslim community residing in Assam.

The plea said Sarma has, on numerous occasions, delivered public speeches and made statements—both within and beyond the territorial limits of the state—which have been widely disseminated across print, electronic, and digital media platforms.

“These statements, viewed cumulatively, constitute ex facie hate speech since they degrade and demean a minority, propagate false and stigmatising stereotypes, incite social and economic boycott, and encourage conditions of exclusion and violence against the said community”, said the plea.

“Most recently—and in perhaps the most blatant and disturbing manifestation of the impugned pattern complained of in the present petition—there has circulated in the public domain a video, posted on February 7, 2026, from the official handle of the BJP, Assam on X (formerly Twitter), namely, ‘BJP Assam Pradesh’ (@BJP4Assam) and thereafter widely disseminated, depicting respondent no. 4 discharging a firearm toward an animated image of two visibly Muslim men positioned within the crosshairs of the weapon, following which their photograph is shown as being struck by successive gunshots”, said the plea.