Communist Parties Move SC Seeking Action Against Himanta Biswa Sarma For Hate Speech
The plea seeks immediate intervention of the apex court to take cognisance of a sustained pattern of hate speeches by the Assam CM.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) have moved the Supreme Court seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with his comments targeting a particular community.
Advocate Nizam Pasha on Tuesday mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking urgent listing. Pasha submitted before the bench that he seeks urgent intervention of this court with respect to disturbing speeches made by the sitting CM of Assam, including a recent video posted, where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community. He added that complaints are filed, but no FIRs are registered.
"Problem is, as and when elections come, part of the elections is fought inside the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will find out...will give a date," said the CJI.
The plea, filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the petitioner seeks immediate intervention of the apex court to take cognisance of a sustained pattern of hate speeches delivered by respondent no. 4, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who presently holds the constitutional office of the Chief Minister of the state of Assam.
The plea stressed that speeches target, terrorise, and instigate hostility and overt violence against the Muslim community residing in Assam.
The plea said Sarma has, on numerous occasions, delivered public speeches and made statements—both within and beyond the territorial limits of the state—which have been widely disseminated across print, electronic, and digital media platforms.
“These statements, viewed cumulatively, constitute ex facie hate speech since they degrade and demean a minority, propagate false and stigmatising stereotypes, incite social and economic boycott, and encourage conditions of exclusion and violence against the said community”, said the plea.
“Most recently—and in perhaps the most blatant and disturbing manifestation of the impugned pattern complained of in the present petition—there has circulated in the public domain a video, posted on February 7, 2026, from the official handle of the BJP, Assam on X (formerly Twitter), namely, ‘BJP Assam Pradesh’ (@BJP4Assam) and thereafter widely disseminated, depicting respondent no. 4 discharging a firearm toward an animated image of two visibly Muslim men positioned within the crosshairs of the weapon, following which their photograph is shown as being struck by successive gunshots”, said the plea.
Attaching the screenshots, the plea added that the video is accompanied by, and in parts overlaid with, textual phrases such as “point blank shot” and “no mercy”.
The plea said that when viewed in its surrounding factual and political context, the cumulative symbolic and visual rhetoric embodied in the said material serves to reinforce and amplify a climate of hostility, exclusion, and intimidation directed against the minority community. “It is pertinent to note that following severe backlash over this video, it was removed from the official handle of BJP’s state unit; nevertheless, the material continues to be widely circulated and disseminated through multiple other accounts and platforms”, said the plea.
The plea submitted that the impugned conduct is in blatant derogation of the oath of office taken by Sarma under the Constitution.
The plea sought a direction for registration of FIR and the initiation of investigation under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and other applicable laws, in respect of the impugned acts and speeches attributed to Assam CM.
“Issue an appropriate writ, order, or direction ensuring that an independent, credible, and impartial investigation into the incidents of hate speech set out hereinabove, particularly those targeting the Muslim community, is conducted through a Special Investigation Team or to such other independent authority or mechanism as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper in the interests of justice”, said one of the prayers in the petition.
The plea also sought a direction for the transfer of investigation in respect of any FIRs that may have been lodged or may be registered in future in relation to the cognisable offences disclosed herein to the special investigation team or to such other independent authority or mechanism as this court may deem fit and proper in the interests of justice.
Recently, the Islamic clerics' group Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind also flagged CM Sarma's speech and urged the Supreme Court to issue directions to restrain persons holding Constitutional posts from making divisive comments.
