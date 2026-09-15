ETV Bharat / state

Communist Candidates Announced For Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Constituencies

Chennai: The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have been announced for the by-elections in the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, Lakshmanan has been named the candidate for the Dharapuram constituency representing the CPI, while P. Suganthi has been named the candidate for the Maduranthakam constituency representing the CPI(M).

Lakshmanan is 41 years old and was born in Dharapuram. He has studied till class 12 and is building contractor by profession. He is Dharapuram Taluk Secretary of the CPI and has been active in the party for the past 20 years. He has served as the Taluk Deputy Secretary for five years.

Maduranthakam – CPI(M) Candidate

P. Suganthi is a State Committee member of the CPI(M) and the State General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front. Previously, she served as the State General Secretary of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA). She has previously contested in the Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar constituency and secured a significant number of votes.