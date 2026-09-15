Communist Candidates Announced For Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Constituencies
Lakshmanan is the CPI candidate for Dharapuram constituency, while P. Suganthi is the CPI (M) nominee the Maduranthakam constituency representing the CPI(M).
Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Chennai: The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have been announced for the by-elections in the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Accordingly, Lakshmanan has been named the candidate for the Dharapuram constituency representing the CPI, while P. Suganthi has been named the candidate for the Maduranthakam constituency representing the CPI(M).
Lakshmanan is 41 years old and was born in Dharapuram. He has studied till class 12 and is building contractor by profession. He is Dharapuram Taluk Secretary of the CPI and has been active in the party for the past 20 years. He has served as the Taluk Deputy Secretary for five years.
Maduranthakam – CPI(M) Candidate
P. Suganthi is a State Committee member of the CPI(M) and the State General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front. Previously, she served as the State General Secretary of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA). She has previously contested in the Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar constituency and secured a significant number of votes.
Her husband, K. Samuelraj, is a member of the party's State Executive Committee. She has two daughters; the elder daughter is a journalist, and the younger daughter is pursuing research studies in Delhi.
Earlier, a meeting to announce and introduce the candidates from both Communist parties was held at 'P.R. Ninaivagam'—the CPI(M) State Committee office—in T. Nagar, Chennai. In this context, P. Shanmugam (State Secretary, CPI(M)), Veerapandian (State Secretary, CPI), and Pala. Asaithambi (State Secretary, CPI(ML) Liberation) announced their respective candidates.
Seven constituencies in Tamil Nadu—Trichy East, Dharapuram, Madhuranthakam, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai, Karur, and Perundurai—are currently vacant. However, the Madras High Court has ordered that by-elections should not be announced for any of these constituencies — except Dharapuram and Madhuranthakam—due to pending election-related legal cases.
Consequently, the Election Commission of India has announced that by-elections for the Dharapuram and Madhuranthakam constituencies will be held on October 6. For the record, TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar, the CPI, and the CPI(M) are contesting these by-elections independently.
Meanwhile, candidates from the DMK, TVK, and NTK parties filed their nomination papers today. AIADMK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama had won the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram constituencies in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly general election. However, following the election results, both resigned from their MLA posts and joined the TVK.
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