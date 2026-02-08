ETV Bharat / state

Communal Tensions In Rajasthan's Jaipur After BJP MLA Objects To Renovation Of Revered Shrine

Jaipur: Communal tensions arose at a revered shrine here on Sunday after a BJP MLA objected to the shrine's 'illegal' roof construction funded by a local Congress legislator. The face-off between the two legislators prompted police to intervene and prevent a potential law and order situation.

It is understood that the Congress MLA Amin Kagzi had sanctioned Rs 20 lakh from his constituency funds for the roof construction of the shrine, nearly 100 years old in the Chandpole Gate vegetable market. While the roof construction was underway on Sunday afternoon, BJP MLA Balmukundacharya arrived at the site and called the construction an illegal encroachment, asking officials to stop the work. This was met with resistance from supporters of Kagzi and the shrine management present at the spot.

Following this, supporters of MLA Balmukundacharya and the other group started chanting slogans against each other. After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot, intervened and calmed both sides. When local MLA Amin Kagzi was informed, he also arrived at the scene. Kagzi accused MLA Balmukundacharya of trying to disrupt the peace in Jaipur and said that he was trying to stop the dargah construction work by pressuring the officials.

'BJP MLA Creating Unnecessary Controversy'

Kagzi said that the century-old dargah near Chandpole Gate, for which he had sanctioned Rs 20 lakh from his MLA fund stands as a symbol of communal harmony in the area while accusing the saffron party legislator of trying to disrupt peace. He said that the work order was issued on January 30, and the roof construction work was underway. He alleged that an unnecessary controversy is being created by the BJP MLA.