Common Krait Snakebite Claims Lives Of Two Sisters In Tamil Nadu; Experts Warn Against Night-time Risks
The Common Krait, locally known as 'Kattu Viriyan', is among India's four highly venomous snake species, writes S Srinivasan.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 11:51 PM IST
Coimbatore: Two young sisters died after being bitten by a Common Krait while sleeping at their home in Pokkanur village near Sankarapuram in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district.
The victims, Darshini (3) and Devajanani (1.5), were found with multiple snakebite marks. Their mother, Pushpa, was also bitten and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital. According to the report, she was later discharged at her own request to attend her children's funeral.
Post-mortem examinations confirmed that the two children died due to Common Krait bites. Experts have warned that the snake's bite can go unnoticed because it causes little pain and leaves barely visible marks, even though its venom can severely affect the nervous system and respiratory functions.
The Common Krait, locally known as 'Kattu Viriyan', is among India's four highly venomous snake species. Its bite is particularly dangerous because its fangs are small and needle-like, and often leave no obvious wound, bleeding or swelling.
Dr Asokan, former director of the V.O.C. Zoological Park in Coimbatore, told ETV Bharat that the Common Krait is a long, black snake with pairs of white lines or rows of spots on its body. These markings may be prominent or faint depending on the snake's age.
The species is commonly found in agricultural fields and shrublands. However, urbanisation and the destruction of agricultural land have reduced its natural habitat and prey availability.
According to Dr Asokan, Common Kraits often enter residential areas in search of rats and become active at night after 6 pm or 7 pm. They can also survive without food for up to a week.
Unlike cobra or Russell's viper bites, which generally leave two prominent puncture marks accompanied by swelling or discolouration, a Common Krait bite can be difficult to detect.
A rat snake bite usually leaves a scratch-like mark, while the Common Krait's tiny fangs may leave barely noticeable punctures.
Dr Asokan said that the snake is nocturnal and may crawl under blankets or sleeping mats in search of warmth. If a person moves their limbs while sleeping, the snake may bite repeatedly.
Since the bite is often painless, victims may not realise what has happened and could continue sleeping. However, the venom attacks the nervous system and can paralyse the muscles responsible for breathing. Without timely medical intervention, this can prove fatal.
A Common Krait bite can produce several symptoms associated with nervous system paralysis. These include:
- Drooping eyelids
- Difficulty speaking
- Dryness of the tongue
- Loss of facial movement
- Severe abdominal pain
- Vomiting
Doctors use these symptoms, along with the patient's medical history and examination, to assess the possibility of a Common Krait bite. If treatment is delayed, the venom can cause progressive nervous system failure and respiratory paralysis, potentially resulting in death.
Dr Asokan said that although snakebites during the day are generally easier to identify, Common Krait bites at night can go unnoticed. Maintaining clean surroundings and preventing snakes from entering homes are therefore important preventive measures.
Sirajudeen, coordinator of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, said snakes account for a number of human fatalities in wildlife-related incidents across India.
He pointed out that people often associate human-animal conflict in places such as Ooty, Masinagudi and Valparai with elephants, tigers, leopards and bears. However, snakebites cause more human deaths nationally.
According to estimates cited by him, around 64,000 people die from snakebites in India every year.
The four major venomous snake species responsible for most fatal snakebite incidents are:
- Spectacled Cobra
- Russell's Viper
- Common Krait
- Saw-scaled Viper
Globally, there are more than 3,000 snake species, of which 276 are found in India. Of these, 64 species are venomous enough to pose a potentially fatal threat to humans.
Sirajudeen said these four species are commonly found near human settlements, including forest areas, villages and urban locations. He added that Common Kraits, being cold-blooded animals, seek warm places during the rainy and cold seasons.
People in rural areas should approach the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) immediately after a snakebite instead of travelling long distances to reach government hospitals in cities.
Government PHCs generally stock anti-snake venom. Patients requiring further treatment can receive initial medical care before being referred to larger hospitals.
For the past two years, the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust has been working with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department's Coimbatore Division, the Health Department and the School Education Department to reduce snakebite fatalities.
The initiative aims to create a Coimbatore district where no one dies from snakebites through better awareness and understanding of snakes.
Sirajudeen said the campaign has helped change public attitudes towards snakes. Earlier, people often killed snakes immediately after spotting them. Now, more residents and industrial establishments are contacting snake rescue teams and the Coimbatore Forest Division's toll-free helpline.
He said similar awareness initiatives should be expanded across Tamil Nadu. The state government should issue directives to promote snake awareness in schools, colleges, police departments and healthcare institutions.
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