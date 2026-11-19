ETV Bharat / state

Common Krait Snakebite Claims Lives Of Two Sisters In Tamil Nadu; Experts Warn Against Night-time Risks

Coimbatore: Two young sisters died after being bitten by a Common Krait while sleeping at their home in Pokkanur village near Sankarapuram in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district.

The victims, Darshini (3) and Devajanani (1.5), were found with multiple snakebite marks. Their mother, Pushpa, was also bitten and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital. According to the report, she was later discharged at her own request to attend her children's funeral.

Post-mortem examinations confirmed that the two children died due to Common Krait bites. Experts have warned that the snake's bite can go unnoticed because it causes little pain and leaves barely visible marks, even though its venom can severely affect the nervous system and respiratory functions.

The Common Krait, locally known as 'Kattu Viriyan', is among India's four highly venomous snake species. Its bite is particularly dangerous because its fangs are small and needle-like, and often leave no obvious wound, bleeding or swelling.

Dr Asokan, former director of the V.O.C. Zoological Park in Coimbatore, told ETV Bharat that the Common Krait is a long, black snake with pairs of white lines or rows of spots on its body. These markings may be prominent or faint depending on the snake's age.

The species is commonly found in agricultural fields and shrublands. However, urbanisation and the destruction of agricultural land have reduced its natural habitat and prey availability.

According to Dr Asokan, Common Kraits often enter residential areas in search of rats and become active at night after 6 pm or 7 pm. They can also survive without food for up to a week.

Unlike cobra or Russell's viper bites, which generally leave two prominent puncture marks accompanied by swelling or discolouration, a Common Krait bite can be difficult to detect.

A rat snake bite usually leaves a scratch-like mark, while the Common Krait's tiny fangs may leave barely noticeable punctures.

Dr Asokan said that the snake is nocturnal and may crawl under blankets or sleeping mats in search of warmth. If a person moves their limbs while sleeping, the snake may bite repeatedly.

Since the bite is often painless, victims may not realise what has happened and could continue sleeping. However, the venom attacks the nervous system and can paralyse the muscles responsible for breathing. Without timely medical intervention, this can prove fatal.

A Common Krait bite can produce several symptoms associated with nervous system paralysis. These include:

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty speaking

Dryness of the tongue

Loss of facial movement

Severe abdominal pain

Vomiting

Doctors use these symptoms, along with the patient's medical history and examination, to assess the possibility of a Common Krait bite. If treatment is delayed, the venom can cause progressive nervous system failure and respiratory paralysis, potentially resulting in death.

Dr Asokan said that although snakebites during the day are generally easier to identify, Common Krait bites at night can go unnoticed. Maintaining clean surroundings and preventing snakes from entering homes are therefore important preventive measures.