ETV Bharat / state

'Committee Arrogated To Itself Jurisdiction Not Vested Under Law': Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes Order Against Srinagar School

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside an order of the Child Welfare Committee Srinagar that had recommended legal action against a private school in Srinagar for allegedly expelling a six year old student. The court ruled that the committee acted beyond the jurisdiction vested in it under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, allowing a criminal revision petition filed by Srinagar's Oasis Girls School, ruled that the committee had no authority to entertain the complaint or issue recommendations against the school as the child in question did not fall within the definition of a "child in need of care and protection".

“The Committee has arrogated to itself jurisdiction which is not vested within it under law and has thereby exceeded its jurisdiction in passing the impugned order,” the court held while quashing the May 2, 2024 order of the Child Welfare Committee Srinagar.

The case arose from a complaint dated November 10, 2023 filed by the father of the minor girl against Oasis Girls School, Gogji Bagh (Srinagar), and another private institution, Foundation World School, Humhama. The complaint, forwarded to the Child Welfare Committee through multiple authorities including the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, alleged that the child had been expelled after her father reported alleged irregularities such as fake annual charges. He sought her admission in another reputed girls’ school in the vicinity of their residence.

Following an inquiry, the Child Welfare Committee concluded that the child had been illegally expelled and was discriminated against due to her parent’s actions. It recommended that the Chief Education Officer Srinagar ensure her admission in a neighbourhood girls’ school and further advised the Director School Education Kashmir and the District Magistrate Srinagar to take legal action against the two schools for denying education to the child for over a year.