'Committee Arrogated To Itself Jurisdiction Not Vested Under Law': Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes Order Against Srinagar School

Justice Sanjay Dhar, while hearing a plea by the school, ruled that the committee had no authority to entertain the complaint or issue recommendations.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 20, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside an order of the Child Welfare Committee Srinagar that had recommended legal action against a private school in Srinagar for allegedly expelling a six year old student. The court ruled that the committee acted beyond the jurisdiction vested in it under the Juvenile Justice Act.
Justice Sanjay Dhar, allowing a criminal revision petition filed by Srinagar's Oasis Girls School, ruled that the committee had no authority to entertain the complaint or issue recommendations against the school as the child in question did not fall within the definition of a "child in need of care and protection".
“The Committee has arrogated to itself jurisdiction which is not vested within it under law and has thereby exceeded its jurisdiction in passing the impugned order,” the court held while quashing the May 2, 2024 order of the Child Welfare Committee Srinagar.
The case arose from a complaint dated November 10, 2023 filed by the father of the minor girl against Oasis Girls School, Gogji Bagh (Srinagar), and another private institution, Foundation World School, Humhama. The complaint, forwarded to the Child Welfare Committee through multiple authorities including the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, alleged that the child had been expelled after her father reported alleged irregularities such as fake annual charges. He sought her admission in another reputed girls’ school in the vicinity of their residence.
Following an inquiry, the Child Welfare Committee concluded that the child had been illegally expelled and was discriminated against due to her parent’s actions. It recommended that the Chief Education Officer Srinagar ensure her admission in a neighbourhood girls’ school and further advised the Director School Education Kashmir and the District Magistrate Srinagar to take legal action against the two schools for denying education to the child for over a year.
Oasis Girls School challenged this order before the High Court, arguing that the Child Welfare Committee lacked jurisdiction as the child was neither a child in conflict with law nor a child in need of care and protection under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The school also contended that the committee had no legal authority to recommend punitive action against educational institutions.
After examining the statutory scheme under Sections 27, 29 and 30 of the Juvenile Justice Act, Justice Dhar observed that Child Welfare Committees are empowered to deal exclusively with cases relating to children in need of care and protection. Analysing the definition under Section 2(14) of the Act, the court found that the minor did not fit into any of the categories contemplated by law.
“The respondent child, by no stretch of reasoning, can be termed to be a child in need of care and protection,” the judge said, noting that she had a father who was actively pursuing her cause before multiple forums, which itself showed that she was neither neglected nor exploited.
The court also rejected the committee’s reliance on a Supreme Court judgment to justify its jurisdiction, clarifying that although the definition of a child in need of care and protection is illustrative, it cannot be expanded indiscriminately. “A bare perusal of clauses (i) to (xii)… would reveal that a child in need of care and protection would mean a child who, for one reason or other, is neglected, exploited or is vulnerable,” Justice Dhar observed in his 13-page judgment.
In a further finding, the High Court held that even otherwise, the Child Welfare Committee had no power under Section 29 of the Juvenile Justice Act to recommend action against any institution. “It has only the authority to dispose of the cases for care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children in need of care and protection,” the judge said, terming the recommendation against the school as beyond the committee’s competence.
