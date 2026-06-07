After 3,300 Police Jobs Advertised In Karnataka, Minister Says 'Committed' To Securing Future Of Youth
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has said that Congress party was committed towards securing the future of youth after Police Department advertised 3395 constable posts.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Sunday that the Congress government in the state was "committed" to securing the future of the youth by providing new avenues of employment.
The remarks came after the Karnataka Police Department issued a recruitment notification inviting online applications for 3,395 civil police constable posts across the state.
Kharge, in a post on X, said that the notification for recruitment to the posts has been issued to strengthen the state's law and order machinery, and the new jobs offer an “excellent opportunity” for the youth to work in the police.
ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಕಾನೂನು ಮತ್ತು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಬಲಪಡಿಸುವ ಉದ್ದೇಶದಿಂದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಇಲಾಖೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಖಾಲಿ ಇರುವ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಕಾನ್ಸ್ಟೇಬಲ್ (ಸಿವಿಲ್) ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳ ನೇಮಕಾತಿಗೆ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ವೃಂದ (596) ಮತ್ತು ಉಳಿದ ಮೂಲ ವೃಂದಗಳಿಗೆ ಒಟ್ಟು 3995 ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳನ್ನು ಭರ್ತಿ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.…— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 7, 2026
He said that the recruitment will be conducted in accordance with the roster points recently finalised by the state government for providing equitable opportunities to all communities.
Kharge said that the Karnataka government would ensure that the youth of the state get jobs commensurate with their expectations and qualifications and that unemployment is curbed.
The minister further added that the recruitment notification demonstrates the commitment of the Congress party to secure the future of youth.
The police recruitment process will be conducted through direct selection, and the competitive written examination will be organised by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The examination will be held in offline OMR mode.
Of the total vacancies, 2,266 posts have been reserved for male candidates, 755 for females, 257 for serving male personnel, 82 for serving female personnel, and 35 for transgender candidates. The selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of ₹37,500 to ₹76,100 and will also be covered under the National Pension Scheme (NPS).
“Candidates must submit their applications only through the official KEA website. Those seeking additional information or technical assistance may contact the KEA information centre or follow its official X account for updates,” Kharge added. He said that the government has granted a one-time relaxation of five years in the upper age limit. The maximum age has been fixed at 33 years for general category candidates, 35 years for SC/ST and other backward class candidates, and 38 years for tribal candidates.
The online application process will begin on June 8, and the last date for submission of applications is July 3.
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