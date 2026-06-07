ETV Bharat / state

After 3,300 Police Jobs Advertised In Karnataka, Minister Says 'Committed' To Securing Future Of Youth

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. ( File Photo )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Sunday that the Congress government in the state was "committed" to securing the future of the youth by providing new avenues of employment. The remarks came after the Karnataka Police Department issued a recruitment notification inviting online applications for 3,395 civil police constable posts across the state. Kharge, in a post on X, said that the notification for recruitment to the posts has been issued to strengthen the state's law and order machinery, and the new jobs offer an “excellent opportunity” for the youth to work in the police. He said that the recruitment will be conducted in accordance with the roster points recently finalised by the state government for providing equitable opportunities to all communities.