ETV Bharat / state

Committed To Protect Karnataka's Interests On Cauvery Issue: CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday asserted that his government was committed to protecting the interests of the state's farmers and people on the Cauvery issue, while appealing to organisations to withdraw the proposed Karnataka bandh.

Pro-Kannada organisations have given a call for Karnataka Bandh on August 13 against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order on Thursday upholding the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's recommendation of releasing 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days.

Shivakumar said there was no need for protests as rainfall had improved the situation and all political parties had extended support and such a bandh would not benefit anyone.

Addressing a press conference after an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, the CM said the government would continue to take decisions within the legal framework, prioritise drinking water needs, consult legal and agricultural experts, and closely monitor the evolving water situation before taking any further steps.