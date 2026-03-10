ETV Bharat / state

Committed To Ensure Peaceful, Violence-Free Elections In Bengal: CEC Kumar At Belur Math

CEC Gyanesh Kumar with monks at Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: During his visit to Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, in West Bengal's Howrah on Tuesday morning, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gynesh Kumar reiterated that the Election Commission is committed to ensuring peaceful and violence-free elections in the state.

"The elections in the state will be violence-free. The Commission will keep an eye on the law and order situation, as the main goal is to conduct free and fair elections," he said.

After being welcomed by the monks at the math, he proceeded to the main shrine and met with Swami Gautamananda Maharaj, the president. "Namaskar to all the brothers and sisters of West Bengal. The Election Commission has come to Belur Math, the place of Sri Ramakrishna, Mother Sarada and Swami Vivekananda," he said before leaving.

He also visited the Adyapith and Dakshineshwar temples, where protesters raised "go back" slogans.

The full bench of the Commission is scheduled to meet the chief electoral officer, the chief secretary, the director general of police, senior police officials, and nodal officers of the central forces. The bench will also meet journalists in the afternoon before leaving for Delhi.

The EC is on a visit to the state to review poll preparedness and held meetings with political parties and officials on Monday ahead of the assembly elections. During Monday's meetings, Kumar warned that any lapse in maintaining law and order ahead of the elections would not be tolerated and stressed the need for strict monitoring to ensure free and fair polls.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused the CEC of threatening state officials during a meeting with the administration on Monday, and warned that "false bravado" by constitutional authorities was not acceptable, stepping up the confrontation between the state government and the poll panel over the voter deletions in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.