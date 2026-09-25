ETV Bharat / state

Scheduled Castes Commission Lacks Authority To Establish Guilt: Chhattisgarh High Court

Bilaspur: In a significant decision, the Chhattisgarh High Court has clarified that the Scheduled Caste Commission has no authority to convict any individual.

The High Court stated that proving a criminal charge is solely the responsibility of a court, not the Commission. A single bench of Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad quashed the Commission's controversial recommendation against assistant professor Mrigesh Kumar Yadav. The High Court clarified that the Commission can only gather facts and documents during its investigation and recommend action to the relevant authority. "It cannot become a judge and determine guilt," the bench said.

Yadav, an assistant professor at Government College, Barpali, Korba, was accused of blackmailing and sexually harassing a student after he was caught cheating. Iinitial police investigation found these allegations to be baseless.

However, the State Scheduled Caste Commission issued an order on March 16, 2021, declaring the allegations "proven" and recommending the registration of an FIR under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST Act. Yadav approached the High Court against the Commission's stance.