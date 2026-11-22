ETV Bharat / state

'Fresh Mountain Air': CJI Surya Kant Says Dharamshala A Welcome Relief From Polluted Delhi

Dharamshala: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said Dharamshala gave him an opportunity to breathe some fresh air which he said was a pleasant change from Delhi. The CJI had come to the hill station as the chief guest for the 10th convocation of the Himachal Pradesh Central University. Calling Himachal Pradesh as his home, he emphasized upon the importance of struggle, perseverance, community support and teamwork to students in achieving success.

The CJI said that he had joined the Himachal Pradesh High Court as Chief Justice in October 2018. Although his tenure was only about seven months, he has maintained a strong connection with the state for the past seven years. He expressed his gratitude to the state government and the University for inviting him here and giving him the opportunity to breathe fresh air for at least a day.

A total of 708 students were awarded degrees at the convocation. There were 27 gold medallists of which 21 were girls. Expressing his delight at the achievement of the girls, the CJI said that girls are the strength and pride of the nation. Their large share of gold medals was a reflection of a changing society and a resurgent India. “This demonstrates that, given equal opportunities, girls are proving their talent in every field,” he said.

Relating life experiences to the students, CJI Kant said the Dhauladhar mountains teach that the path to success is never straight. “Just as climbing mountains requires winding paths and arduous journeys, life and career also face many challenges,” he said. Citing an example from his own life, he explained that he left a comfortable practice in the district court in his home area and, facing an uncertain future, approached the Chandigarh High Court with just a few pairs of clothes. This decision proved to be a turning point in his life.

He advised the youngsters not to compare themselves to social media or the achievements of their peers. He said that no mountain becomes smaller just because another peak is higher. Each person has their own abilities, circumstances and journey towards success.