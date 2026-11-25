Patna Cyber Police Register FIR Against Comedian Yash Maheshwari Over Remarks On Chhath Puja
The controversy comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his faith in Chhath Puja during his visit to Bihar.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Patna: Patna Cyber Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari over his controversial remarks mocking the tradition of women wearing sindoor during Chhath Puja.
The comedian's comments triggered widespread criticism, with several people accusing him of hurting religious and cultural sentiments. Following the backlash, Patna Cyber Police registered a case against him for allegedly hurting public sentiments.
According to Patna Police, on November 24, 2026, objectionable and derogatory remarks targeting women in Bihar were allegedly made through the YouTube channel @Almostyash, operated by Yash Maheshwari.
हमारे महापर्व छठ और छठव्रतियों पर अश्लील कॉमेडी करने वाले इस शख्स के खिलाफ बिहार के प्रत्येक जिले में FIR दर्ज होनी चाहिए। ऐसी सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई हो कि इसे अपनी गलती का एहसास हो और अगली छठ में हमारे महापर्व की महानता का साक्षात दर्शन कर सके। छठ की आस्था और अस्मिता से खिलवाड़ बर्दाश्त नहीं!— Ritu Jaiswal (@activistritu) November 24, 2026
The Patna Cyber Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are proceeding with further legal action.
Patna Police said the remarks made in the video could disturb the social atmosphere and potentially create tension in society.
"Statements made in the video could adversely affect the social environment and create the possibility of tension. Therefore, an FIR has been registered in the matter," the police said.
Mocking Chhath Puja, making obscene remarks about married women and ridiculing their sindoor is is a vile assault on our cultural dignity and the dignity of women masquerading as ‘comedy’. I strongly urge the Bihar Police, Delhi Police and all concerned law-enforcement agencies to take immediate cognisance, register appropriate cases and ensure the strictest action permissible under law against Yash Maheshwari. Constitutional freedoms always come with responsibility.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 25, 2026
Yash Maheshwari landed in controversy over remarks he allegedly made about the tradition of wearing sindoor among women in Bihar and the Chhath Puja festival. A video of his performance has surfaced on social media, which is drawing criticism from several political leaders and users.
The controversy comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his faith in Chhath Puja during his visit to Bihar. He said that state government's first year in office is blessed by Chhathi Maiya.
Maheshwari is facing criticism over a video in which he allegedly made objectionable jokes about the tradition of wearing sindoor among married women in Bihar and Chhath Puja. The video has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with several users condemning his remarks.
BJP leader Ritu Jaiswal demanded that FIRs be registered against Maheshwari in every district of Bihar. Meanwhile, his Instagram account is no longer accessible amid the controversy. However, it has not been confirmed whether he deactivated the account himself or the platform took action.
"An FIR should be registered against this person in every district of Bihar for making obscene jokes about our grand festival, Chhath, and its devotees. Strict legal action should be taken so that he realises his mistake and gets an opportunity to witness the greatness of our festival during the next Chhath. Any insult to the faith and cultural identity associated with Chhath will not be tolerated, Jaiswal said.
Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi also criticised the comedian's remarks.
In a social media post, Singhvi said mocking Chhath Puja, making vulgar comments about married women and ridiculing their sindoor amounted to a degrading attack on India's cultural values and women's dignity in the name of comedy.
"I urge the Bihar Police, Delhi Police and all relevant law enforcement agencies to take immediate cognisance of the matter, register appropriate cases and initiate the strictest legal action against Yash Maheshwari. Constitutional freedom always comes with responsibility," Singhvi said.
As the controversy escalated, Maheshwari released a video on November 24 apologising for his remarks.
He acknowledged that he had made comments about certain cultural traditions of Bihar that he should not have made. Admitting his mistake, he said he regretted his remarks and apologised for hurting people's sentiments.
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