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Patna Cyber Police Register FIR Against Comedian Yash Maheshwari Over Remarks On Chhath Puja

Patna: Patna Cyber Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari over his controversial remarks mocking the tradition of women wearing sindoor during Chhath Puja.

The comedian's comments triggered widespread criticism, with several people accusing him of hurting religious and cultural sentiments. Following the backlash, Patna Cyber Police registered a case against him for allegedly hurting public sentiments.

According to Patna Police, on November 24, 2026, objectionable and derogatory remarks targeting women in Bihar were allegedly made through the YouTube channel @Almostyash, operated by Yash Maheshwari.

The Patna Cyber Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are proceeding with further legal action.

Patna Police said the remarks made in the video could disturb the social atmosphere and potentially create tension in society.

"Statements made in the video could adversely affect the social environment and create the possibility of tension. Therefore, an FIR has been registered in the matter," the police said.

Yash Maheshwari landed in controversy over remarks he allegedly made about the tradition of wearing sindoor among women in Bihar and the Chhath Puja festival. A video of his performance has surfaced on social media, which is drawing criticism from several political leaders and users.

The controversy comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his faith in Chhath Puja during his visit to Bihar. He said that state government's first year in office is blessed by Chhathi Maiya.

Maheshwari is facing criticism over a video in which he allegedly made objectionable jokes about the tradition of wearing sindoor among married women in Bihar and Chhath Puja. The video has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with several users condemning his remarks.