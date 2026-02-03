'Come To My Chamber, Will Brief You': J-K Assembly Speaker To Legislator Demanding Discussion On Article 370
The Speaker said that the the matter was already debated in the House and can't be taken up again.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 3, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday rejected an amendment suggested by People's Conference (PC) legislator Sajad Lone regarding the omission of Article 370, 35A and statehood in Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address.
Sinha skipped the mention of Article 370 and statehood while listing developmental achievements of the government in his address of the budget session of the assembly.
As soon as the Question Hour of the House ended, Sajad Lone raised the issue as to why his amendments in the LG's address had been rejected. Rather asked Lone to “come to my chamber and will brief you about the rejection”. But Lone insisted that he is the public representative and wanted to know on the floor of the House why the amendments were rejected.
Reacting to Lone's request, the Speaker said, "As far as Article 370 and 35A are concerned, the matter was already debated in the House and can't be taken up again. The statehood decision is not with the Union Territory government and hence the matter can't be taken up here."
Lone objected to the ruling and said that he was not asking for any decision but a discussion merely to express an intention that the House wants restoration.
Meanwhile, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Rajiv Jasrotia and Pawan Gupta staged walkout from the House alleging bias in distribution of funds for flood relief for Jammu region.
Jasrotia was not satisfied with the reply from deputy chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on distribution of funds for repair of streams damaged during monsoon floods. Gupta claimed that Rs 212 crore was sanctioned by the government of India as flood relief, but “not a single penny has been spent anywhere in the Jammu region whereas Rs 65 crore were spent on Jhelum river treatment”.
Reacting to the allegations, the Dy CM said, "The National Conference government doesn't differentiate between Kashmir and Jammu. We haven't received any funds from GoI and whatever has been spent was from UT share."
This created pandemonium in the House and BJP MLAs were involved in verbal duel with Dy CM and later stayed out in protest.
Read More: