'Come To My Chamber, Will Brief You': J-K Assembly Speaker To Legislator Demanding Discussion On Article 370

Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather conducts the proceedings of the house on the first day of the Budget Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly in Jammu, Monday, February 02, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday rejected an amendment suggested by People's Conference (PC) legislator Sajad Lone regarding the omission of Article 370, 35A and statehood in Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address.

Sinha skipped the mention of Article 370 and statehood while listing developmental achievements of the government in his address of the budget session of the assembly.

As soon as the Question Hour of the House ended, Sajad Lone raised the issue as to why his amendments in the LG's address had been rejected. Rather asked Lone to “come to my chamber and will brief you about the rejection”. But Lone insisted that he is the public representative and wanted to know on the floor of the House why the amendments were rejected.

Reacting to Lone's request, the Speaker said, "As far as Article 370 and 35A are concerned, the matter was already debated in the House and can't be taken up again. The statehood decision is not with the Union Territory government and hence the matter can't be taken up here."

Lone objected to the ruling and said that he was not asking for any decision but a discussion merely to express an intention that the House wants restoration.