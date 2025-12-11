ETV Bharat / state

Colour Blind Artist From Samastipur Makes Mithila Painting On IndiGo Crisis

Samastipur: Amidst the anger of people over IndiGo flight cancellations, a Mithila painting offering hope in the face of crisis by a colour blind artist from Bihar is getting traction on social media.

Kundan Kumar of Samastipur has painted a picture of hope, sending the message that the airlines will soon be flying as before. The picture is a colourful Mithila painting that shows a plane in flight.

Talking about the struggle being faced by thousands of people who had made reservations to fly to various destinations, Kundan said, "I created the painting in the hope that this problem will be resolved soon. Flights will soon be seen in the sky again."

Kundan has captured many of the country's major problems and achievements through this art in the past as well. He has been honoured on numerous occasions at the state and national levels.