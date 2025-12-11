Colour Blind Artist From Samastipur Makes Mithila Painting On IndiGo Crisis
Kundan Kumar has offered hope for the airlines flying high again through his painting
Samastipur: Amidst the anger of people over IndiGo flight cancellations, a Mithila painting offering hope in the face of crisis by a colour blind artist from Bihar is getting traction on social media.
Kundan Kumar of Samastipur has painted a picture of hope, sending the message that the airlines will soon be flying as before. The picture is a colourful Mithila painting that shows a plane in flight.
Talking about the struggle being faced by thousands of people who had made reservations to fly to various destinations, Kundan said, "I created the painting in the hope that this problem will be resolved soon. Flights will soon be seen in the sky again."
Kundan has captured many of the country's major problems and achievements through this art in the past as well. He has been honoured on numerous occasions at the state and national levels.
Some of the honours received by him include Bharat Shree Rabindranath Tagore Samman, Tilka Manjhi Samman, Bihar Gaurav, Kalam Youth Leadership Award, Youth Icon and Samastipur Ratna. His name also features in the Golden Book of World Records.
He has been colour blind since his birth and can recognise only black and white. Despite this disability to recognise shades, he uses vibrant colours in his paintings.
A few days ago, Kundan created a special Mithila painting on a bamboo tray to mark the grand festival of Chhath in Bihar. This painting was in demand both domestically and internationally. The local Parliamentarian had welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Samastipur with a bamboo tray that had Kundan's artwork.
The IndiGo crisis has been ongoing for the last few days, with a large number of flights getting delayed and cancelled. This has led to distress and anger among the people who had booked their seats on these scheduled flights. There are stories of individuals doing the rounds where people have been unable to reach their destinations for medical emergencies and important social occasions like marriages.
The surge pricing of tickets had added to the woes and anger of the people till the Centre decided to step in to cap the fares. The issue has even rocked the Parliament in the ongoing winter session. It has been trending on social media as well.
