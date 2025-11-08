Colonel Sophia Qureshi To Visit Uttarakhand On Foundation Day, Share Op Sindoor Experience With Students
On her first visit to Dehradun, Colonel Qureshi will attend Tribal Gurukul, interacting with and motivating students through her experiences in the Army.
Dehradun: Colonel Sophia Qureshi, who gained recognition during Operation Sindoor by leading the Army’s official press briefings, will attend the Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebrations in Dehradun on November 9.
Celebrations have begun in the Himalayan state from November 1 to mark 25 years of its formation and to commemorate the state's silver jubilee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun and participate in the programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration on November 9. He will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion, address the gathering, and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crores. Colonel Qureshi would be among those attending the programme.
To avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, a series of military strikes, targeting and neutralising terrorist hideouts and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Daily press briefings were held to inform the nation about the progress of the operation. These press conferences were led by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
The Colonel gained prominence for her confidence and clarity during the press briefings, as the duo highlighted the courage and valour of Indian soldiers.
During her first visit to Dehradun on Foundation Day, Colonel Qureshi will attend a programme at Tribal Gurukul Doon Sanskriti Vidyalaya. She will interact with students and share her experiences of patriotism and the bravery of the Indian Army.
She will also discuss Operation Sindoor in detail, explaining how the Army’s strategic actions countered Pakistan’s efforts and emphasising the importance of teamwork to the students.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will attend as an official dignitary, while Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh will preside over the event. Former MP Tarun Vijay will join as a guest at the Tribal Gurukul Doon Sanskriti Vidyalaya programme, alongside special guest speaker Colonel Sophia Qureshi.
According to the Defence PRO, tributes will be paid to martyrs at the Shaurya Sthal in Chirbagh, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, on November 9.
