Colonel Sophia Qureshi To Visit Uttarakhand On Foundation Day, Share Op Sindoor Experience With Students

Colonel Sophia Qureshi speaks at Indian Army's flagship Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025, in New Delhi on Oct 31, 2025. ( ANI )

Dehradun: Colonel Sophia Qureshi, who gained recognition during Operation Sindoor by leading the Army’s official press briefings, will attend the Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebrations in Dehradun on November 9.

Celebrations have begun in the Himalayan state from November 1 to mark 25 years of its formation and to commemorate the state's silver jubilee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun and participate in the programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration on November 9. He will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion, address the gathering, and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crores. Colonel Qureshi would be among those attending the programme.

To avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, a series of military strikes, targeting and neutralising terrorist hideouts and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Daily press briefings were held to inform the nation about the progress of the operation. These press conferences were led by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.