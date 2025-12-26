Four Killed, As Many Injured In Road Mishap In Rajasthan's Churu
The mishap occurred as a Bolero collided head-on with a truck on the road between Katar Chhoti and Tehandesar in Sandwa of Churu district.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 9:43 PM IST
Churu: Four persons were killed while as many sustained critical injuries after a Bolero in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on the road between Katar Chhoti and Tehandesar in Sandwa of Rajasthan's Churu district.
Sandwa police station officer Chauthmal said the Bolero collided with the truck at around 5:30 pm on Friday. "Four persons, including a woman, were killed in the accident. Four others were injured and were taken to Sandwa Hospital," he said.
Chauthmal said three of the injured were referred to a hospital Bikaner after their condition deteriorated. The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Ummed Singh, son of Naval Singh, a resident of Lalgarh; 35-year-old Prahlad Singh, son of Bhanwar Singh; 25-year-old Dalip Singh, son of Bhawani Singh; and 40-year-old Rajukanwar, wife of Madan Singh, a resident of Shyamsar in Nagaur district.
Chauthmal said the accident was so severe that the Bolero was completely damaged. The trurck was enroute Tehandesar, and the Bolero was going from Tehandesar to Katar, he said.
Police said the driver of the truck fled the spot after the accident. Police removed the damaged vehicles from the road, restored traffic, and launched a search for the truck's driver. Upon receiving information about the accident, Sujangarh ASP Dinesh Kumar arrived at the scene and assessed the situation.
Police have lodged a case and started probe into the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in a mortuary of a government and will be sent for postmortem soon, said police.
Also Read
4 Youth Killed In Bike-Tipper Collision Near Chikkaballapur In Karnataka