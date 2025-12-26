ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, As Many Injured In Road Mishap In Rajasthan's Churu

Churu: Four persons were killed while as many sustained critical injuries after a Bolero in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on the road between Katar Chhoti and Tehandesar in Sandwa of Rajasthan's Churu district.

Sandwa police station officer Chauthmal said the Bolero collided with the truck at around 5:30 pm on Friday. "Four persons, including a woman, were killed in the accident. Four others were injured and were taken to Sandwa Hospital," he said.

Chauthmal said three of the injured were referred to a hospital Bikaner after their condition deteriorated. The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Ummed Singh, son of Naval Singh, a resident of Lalgarh; 35-year-old Prahlad Singh, son of Bhanwar Singh; 25-year-old Dalip Singh, son of Bhawani Singh; and 40-year-old Rajukanwar, wife of Madan Singh, a resident of Shyamsar in Nagaur district.