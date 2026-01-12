Collegium Recommends Justice Sujoy Pal As Chief Justice Of Calcutta High Court
Kolkata: Justice Sujoy Pal, the acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, was recommended for the position of chief justice by the Supreme Court Collegium. He has been holding the current post since September 26, 2025. The collegium finalised his name for the top position at a meeting held on January 9.
Born to Nanigopal and Manjushree Pal on June 21, 1964, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, he did schooling, higher education and legal studies in that state. After practising as a lawyer, he became a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He pursued Bachelor's, Master's, and LLB degrees from Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur.
Pal enrolled as an advocate with the Madhya Pradesh Bar Council in 1990 and practised law in various fields for a long time. He was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 27, 2011, and became a permanent judge on April 14, 2014.
On May 26, 2024, he was transferred to the Telangana High Court, before the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by the then Chief Justice BR Gavai, recommended his transfer to the Calcutta High Court on May 26, 2025, as a judge before Durga Puja.
Following Justice TS Sivagnanam's retirement as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on September 15, the Central Law Ministry appointed Justice Soumen Sen as the acting Chief Justice for a brief period. Currently, Justice Sen is the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.
Since then, Justice Pal has been serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. As speculations were rife about him being elevated to the top post, the Collegium's recommendation confirmed them. Now, once he receives clearance from the Union Law Ministry, Justice Pal will become the Chief Justice.
The legal fraternity believes that Justice Pal's transition from acting Chief Justice to permanent Chief Justice will further accelerate the administrative and judicial work of the Calcutta High Court.
