Collegium Recommends Justice Sujoy Pal As Chief Justice Of Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: Justice Sujoy Pal, the acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, was recommended for the position of chief justice by the Supreme Court Collegium. He has been holding the current post since September 26, 2025. The collegium finalised his name for the top position at a meeting held on January 9.

Born to Nanigopal and Manjushree Pal on June 21, 1964, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, he did schooling, higher education and legal studies in that state. After practising as a lawyer, he became a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He pursued Bachelor's, Master's, and LLB degrees from Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur.

Justice Sujoy Pal. (Calcutta High Court)

Pal enrolled as an advocate with the Madhya Pradesh Bar Council in 1990 and practised law in various fields for a long time. He was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 27, 2011, and became a permanent judge on April 14, 2014.