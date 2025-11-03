ETV Bharat / state

College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Launch Seven Special Teams To Hunt For The Suspects

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A shocking incident has come to light in Coimbatore, where a college student who was sitting in a car with a male friend was gang-raped by unidentified individuals in the international airport area of the city.

The international airport is operating in the Chitra area of ​​Coimbatore. The road leading to the airport is always busy with people and vehicle traffic. But the area in the back of the airport is covered in bushes, with minimal movement of people. According to locals, individuals usually go to this area to drink alcohol and use drugs.

At this place, the victim and her friend were sitting in a car at around 11 pm Sunday night when they were approached by three men on a motorcycle. They had an argument with the two, which then escalated into a physical fight. That is when one of the three took out a machete and attacked the male friend. After he fell unconscious, the three took advantage of it and sexually assaulted the woman.

After her friend regained consciousness, he called the police on his phone, and when the police rushed there, they rescued the man and the rape victim, who was lying unconscious in the dark, partially clothed. The male friend was admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital, while the girl was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.