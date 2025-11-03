College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Launch Seven Special Teams To Hunt For The Suspects
A 19-year-old college student was sexually assaulted by three men, and her male friend was attacked with a machete behind the Coimbatore International Airport.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A shocking incident has come to light in Coimbatore, where a college student who was sitting in a car with a male friend was gang-raped by unidentified individuals in the international airport area of the city.
The international airport is operating in the Chitra area of Coimbatore. The road leading to the airport is always busy with people and vehicle traffic. But the area in the back of the airport is covered in bushes, with minimal movement of people. According to locals, individuals usually go to this area to drink alcohol and use drugs.
At this place, the victim and her friend were sitting in a car at around 11 pm Sunday night when they were approached by three men on a motorcycle. They had an argument with the two, which then escalated into a physical fight. That is when one of the three took out a machete and attacked the male friend. After he fell unconscious, the three took advantage of it and sexually assaulted the woman.
After her friend regained consciousness, he called the police on his phone, and when the police rushed there, they rescued the man and the rape victim, who was lying unconscious in the dark, partially clothed. The male friend was admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital, while the girl was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
Initial enquiry with the friend revealed that he works as a mechanic and the girl is a 19-year-old college student. The Police say the assault happened close to 11 p.m., but the distress call came nearly four hours later, at 3 a.m. They managed to reach the spot around 4.
Now, several questions remain. Who were the three men? Why did the fight start? Was it random or planned? Investigators are still piecing it together.
Peelamedu police have registered a case and formed seven special teams to hunt down the suspects. The car used by the couple is being examined for forensic evidence. But the area has no CCTV coverage, and that’s slowing things down.