ETV Bharat / state

College Student Dead After Assault During Freshers' Party In Maharashtra's Latur; 6 Arrested

Latur: A student died allegedly after being assaulted during a freshers’ party at a private college in Maharashtra’s Latur district, leading the police to arrest six pupils, officials have said.

The incident occurred on October 8 during the freshers’ party organised at the well-known college in the MIDC area of Latur, police said on Wednesday.

A minor dispute that began while dancing during the bash soon escalated into violence when the victim, Suraj Shinde, had an argument with a group of fellow students. In a fit of rage, the group allegedly attacked Shinde with sticks and fists, they said.