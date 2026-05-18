College Student Brutally Assaulted Near Tiruchirappalli’s Kajamalai Area, Accused Handed Over To Police By Public
Both the accused and the victim are natives of Ramanathapuram district and had reportedly been in a relationship for some time.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Tiruchirappalli: A young man accused of brutally assaulting a college student in Tiruchirappalli was caught by the public and handed over to the police.
According to sources, both the accused and the victim are natives of Ramanathapuram district and had reportedly been in a relationship for some time. The accused had completed his undergraduate studies at a reputed private college in Tiruchirappalli and was currently working at a real estate office in Thillai Nagar.
The woman is said to be pursuing her studies at a college in Tiruchirappalli. Sources said her parents opposed the relationship, following which she informed her boyfriend about the situation.
The accused allegedly asked her to meet him in person so they could discuss the matter. The two reportedly met and spoke for a long time, but when the discussion failed to reach a resolution, the boy allegedly lost his temper and violently assaulted the student.
He is also accused of attacking her in the face with a stone. The incident took place near the Kajamalai area in Tiruchirappalli. Passersby who witnessed the assault intervened, rescued the injured student and surrounded the accused before handing him over to personnel at the KK Nagar Police Station.
Police have registered a case against the accused under multiple sections and launched an investigation into the matter. The injured student was admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. The incident took place near police establishments, including the Central Zone Inspector General’s Office and the District Superintendent of Police Office.
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