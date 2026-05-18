ETV Bharat / state

College Student Brutally Assaulted Near Tiruchirappalli’s Kajamalai Area, Accused Handed Over To Police By Public

Tiruchirappalli: A young man accused of brutally assaulting a college student in Tiruchirappalli was caught by the public and handed over to the police.

According to sources, both the accused and the victim are natives of Ramanathapuram district and had reportedly been in a relationship for some time. The accused had completed his undergraduate studies at a reputed private college in Tiruchirappalli and was currently working at a real estate office in Thillai Nagar.

The woman is said to be pursuing her studies at a college in Tiruchirappalli. Sources said her parents opposed the relationship, following which she informed her boyfriend about the situation.