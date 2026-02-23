College Student Alleges Rape By Social Media Friend, Associate In Bengaluru
One of the accused alleged the student had called him and demanded money. He too has filed a police complaint against her.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 19-year-old student of a private college has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her social media friend and his associate at a villa in north Bengaluru on February 14.
Based on a complaint filed by the student, a case has been registered against the accused Dixon Sandra and Nikhil at Amruthahalli police station. The student, hailing from Tamil Nadu, in the complaint, said she had met Dixon, from West Bengal on Instagram.
She said Dixon invited her to a villa on February 14 where he forced her to take a drug. The student said Dixon and Nikhil then raped her while she was in a semi-conscious state. She said the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. After informing her brother and seeking medical treatment at a private hospital on February 17, she lodged a complaint with the police.
However, it is also alleged that the student has levelled false allegations and she had called Nikhil pretending to be a staff of a private channel and demanded money. Nikhil too has filed a complaint at Malleshwaram police station against the student.
Nikhil, in his complaint said the student had been to a party at the villa on February 14. He claimed to have dropped the student near Warrior Bakery in Rajajinagar after the party. Nikhil said the student later called him in the name of the staff of a private channel and demanded money. Police have filed separate cases based on the complaints and started a probe.
