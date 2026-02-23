ETV Bharat / state

College Student Alleges Rape By Social Media Friend, Associate In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old student of a private college has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her social media friend and his associate at a villa in north Bengaluru on February 14.

Based on a complaint filed by the student, a case has been registered against the accused Dixon Sandra and Nikhil at Amruthahalli police station. The student, hailing from Tamil Nadu, in the complaint, said she had met Dixon, from West Bengal on Instagram.

She said Dixon invited her to a villa on February 14 where he forced her to take a drug. The student said Dixon and Nikhil then raped her while she was in a semi-conscious state. She said the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. After informing her brother and seeking medical treatment at a private hospital on February 17, she lodged a complaint with the police.