College Professor Arrested For Outraging Modesty Of Student In Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Kolhapur: A professor of a Maharashtra's Kolhapur-based KIT Engineering College was arrested after a female student accused him of molesting her and outraging her modesty.

Police said Dr Saurabh Joshi, the head of Civil and Environmental Department of KIT Engineering College was arrested under section 74 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), for assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty. A police inspector is leading a team in investigating the case.



Dr Joshi was also suspended by the college's administration after the student filed a complaint against him at Gokul Shirgaon police station. The college has also formed an internal inquiry committee to probe the student's allegations. The student, in her complaint stated that Dr Joshi targeted specific female students during Chemistry classes.

On January 20, after bombarding the second-year student from Pandharpur, with questions, he called her to his cabin on the pretext of helping her study. He advised her not to befriend other boys, and said, "I consider you my close friend."



The student, in her police complaint further stated, "He made obscene gestures and foced me to talk with him on the phone. A few days later, he called me to the cabin again and tried to hug me." She got angry and left. After the student rejected Dr Joshi's overtures, he began humiliating her in the classroom following which she lodged a complaint with police.



Police said, the complaint is not limited to one student, as there are four to five others who too have levelled allegations against Dr Joshi. Police said, Dr Joshi called a female student to his cabin and allegedly forced himself on her. He later mentally harassed the student. The incident came to light after the student mustered courage from the other student's complaint and did the same.

