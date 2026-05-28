ETV Bharat / state

College Principal Among 5 Held In Muzaffarnagar Over Objectionable Social Media Posts On Bakrid

Muzaffarnagar: Five people, including a college principal and a social worker, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly posting objectionable content related to Bakrid greetings on social media, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Punit Kumar, principal of a local college in the Mirapur area, and computer operator Pradeep Kumar were arrested on Wednesday.

According to the police, the duo had allegedly posted Bakrid greetings generated using artificial intelligence (AI) that contained images of cows, triggering objections from some groups. In another incident, social worker Gohar Siddiqui was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly posting similar content carrying cow imagery on social media.