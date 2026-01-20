ETV Bharat / state

College Girl Dies After Following YouTube Weight Loss Advice In Madurai

Madurai: A first-year college student died after consuming a chemical substance for weight loss, following a remedy she had seen on YouTube in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Tuesday.

The deceased, Kalaiyarasi, studied in a private college in Narimedu and was a resident of Meenambalpuram in Sellur in Madurai. According to police, Kalaiyarasi, who was slightly overweight, had been telling her parents, Velmurugan and Vijayalakshmi, that she wanted to lose weight. Her parents would reassure her not to worry, saying her weight would decrease naturally. Kalaiyarasi watched a YouTube video titled 'Borax for weight loss' and bought borax (Vengaram) from a traditional medicine shop on January 16.

Subsequently, she consumed the borax as instructed in the video and soon started experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. Her mother took her to a private hospital in Munichalai for treatment.

However, upon returning home, Kalaiarasi complained of severe stomach pain and bleeding during defecation. Alarmed, the family rushed Kalaiarasi to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai at around 11 pm. Doctors examined her and declared her brought dead. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.