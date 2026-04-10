ETV Bharat / state

Collector's Vision: 'Samatha Kitchen' Empowers Transgender Community In Hyderabad

The first-of-its-kind canteen set within a Collectorate premises aims to cater to the daily needs of hundreds of visitors, offering quality meals at reasonable prices. It stands out as a model of social empowerment, employing three transgenders, a woman, and a differently-abled person.

Hyderabad: 'Samatha Kitchen', set up at the Hyderabad District Collectorate, is more than just a food outlet. The unique initiative, conceptualised by Collector Dasari Harichandana is a progressive step towards inclusive development as it offers employment opportunities for the marginalized communities while serving affordable food to people.

The initiative is being operated in collaboration with Nirmaan.org, a voluntary organization dedicated to community development. Nirmaan runs two cafés under the name ‘Hope in a Cup’ in Hyderabad, both managed by transgenders.

Harichandana, inspired after visiting the cafés, envisioned a similar model within government spaces to provide sustainable livelihoods to underserved sections. She discussed the idea with Mayur Patnala, whose prompt support helped turn the concept into reality.

Dasari Harichandana (ETV Bharat)

The facility was formally inaugurated by Telangana's Minister of Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar in the presence of the Collector. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted that the kitchen will not only provide jobs but also offer on-site culinary training to transgenders, enhancing their skills and future opportunities.

Encouraged by the model, the government is now considering plans to replicate similar ‘Samatha Kitchen’ outlets across the state. The initiative is being hailed as a meaningful step toward dignity, self-reliance, and social inclusion for marginalized communities.